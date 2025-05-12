'Summer House' Star Ciara Miller Explains How Nursing Prepared Her for Reality Television: 'It Gives Me Perspective'
Ciara Miller is a woman of many talents!
Miller, who was an ICU nurse before rising to fame on Summer House, speaks exclusively with OK! about her background in the medical field, how it helped her navigate the world of Bravo, keeping her own mental health in check and teaming up with Mattress Firm to honor clinical professionals everywhere for Nurse Appreciation Week.
Nursing Gives Ciara Miller 'Perspective' on Reality Television
"As much as my life has become reality TV now, nursing will always be the thing that puts my feet on the ground," The Traitors alum explains. "I was so lucky enough to be able to do that. The honor of taking care of people is something that I think my 22-year-old self really needed."
After being in high-intensity situations to save people's lives, Miller knows drama on a reality show isn't the end of the world. "It gives me perspective," the model notes. "Getting to be a part of a community of nurses. It's the ultimate career and I didn't know it going in, but I'm so thankful that my mom pushed me in that direction."
How Ciara Miller Takes Care of Her Mental Health
For Miller, taking care of her mental health is vital. "I'm definitely me being on the show [Summer House] because being in the bed is not a new concept," she says about her and Paige DeSorbo's love of being horizontal whenever possible. "When I was nursing full-time, I had a true dedication to the bed."
"When you have those crazy shifts and you're seeing some really intense things, there's no better feeling than just tucking away into your bed," she adds. "That's why it is so important to have quality sleep. Now, it is all a balancing act and I'm not proficient in my balancing act yet. It's such a work in progress. Every month changes depending on what I'm doing. It has to change, but I try my best to check in with myself."
Celebrating Nurses Week
On Monday, May 12, Miller will host a special event in New York City to celebrate the people caring for us all. "I'm so excited to partner with Mattress Firm on Nurses Week for an event like this," the star gushes.
"Sleep is so important to your health, but as a nurse, you're always balancing other people, what's important for other people and not necessarily ourselves," she says.
How Much Time in Bed Did Ciara Miller Need After The 'Summer House' Season 9 Reunion?
As for how much rest and time she needed in the bed after the recently filmed Summer House Season 9 reunion, Miller teases, "It was a two-day for sure. It's an early day and then there are moments where you're like, 'What are we talking about?'"
"I can't even remember how I answered some questions. It's always a very long day. But yeah, it's definitely a two-day bed situation," she concludes.