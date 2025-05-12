'Summer House' Star Ciara Miller Explains How Nursing Prepared Her for Reality Television: 'It Gives Me Perspective'

"As much as my life has become reality TV now, nursing will always be the thing that puts my feet on the ground," The Traitors alum explains. "I was so lucky enough to be able to do that. The honor of taking care of people is something that I think my 22-year-old self really needed."

After being in high-intensity situations to save people's lives, Miller knows drama on a reality show isn't the end of the world. "It gives me perspective," the model notes. "Getting to be a part of a community of nurses. It's the ultimate career and I didn't know it going in, but I'm so thankful that my mom pushed me in that direction."