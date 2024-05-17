Summer House's Carl Radke Says He and Lindsay Hubbard 'Cleared the Air' at Season 8 Reunion After Shocking Split
The Summer House Season 8 reunion was especially “emotional” for Carl Radke.
While exclusively speaking to OK! about where he stands with ex Lindsay Hubbard while promoting limited time Goldfish OLD BAY seasoned crackers, Radke cryptically said, “I think you'll see at the reunion.”
Although the 39-year-old — who broke off his engagement to Hubbard in August 2023 — is tight-lipped about the state of the former couple’s relationship ahead of filming Season 9 of the show, he admits the reunion gave him a chance to share his feelings.
“A lot get covered. I thought Andy [Cohen] did an amazing job of trying to get everybody to clear the air and get everything off their chest, and I felt like that happened at the reunion,” Radke spilled alongside Summer House costars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller.
Expanding on the heartbreaking subject, Batula jumped in, adding, “And not to speak for you Carl, but I feel like while it's still airing and still happening, like neither of them are gonna have that complete closure until all of this is just done.”
Radke agreed, saying, “Thank you, Amanda.”
Hubbard and Radke had been friends for seven years before their relationship turned romantic in January 2022. The couple then got engaged just a few months later before their shocking split, which was documented on Season 8 of the show.
Elsewhere in the interview with the group of pals, they reflected on summer 2023, which many fans think is their best summer yet.
“I think there was a lot of fun that the group had this past summer, which I think you guys are seeing and it's fun to see us like that because it actually was a lot of fun at times. But I wouldn't say for me personally this was my favorite summer,” Radke admitted.
Batula — who has been married to Cooke since 2021 — also shared her thoughts, confessing, “I felt like it was the most fun I've ever had during the summer. I remember once it ended and people asked, I was like, ‘This was the best summer ever.’”
- Andy Cohen Admits Exes Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke 'Should Not Have Gotten Married'
- Reality TV's Biggest Splits in 10 Clicks: From Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval
- Lindsay Hubbard 'Really Proud' of How She Handled Carl Radke Split: 'I Took Time to Mourn and Grieve'
“Watching it back, maybe it wasn't,” she continued with a laugh. “I felt like we were so united as a house for the first time in a really long time and that was nice.”
Cooke added, “I’ll put it this way, not to spoil it, but on the very last day, we didn't just all walk to the car and go back to New York City. We kept on hanging out. We literally went to Montauk, which in eight years, we've never done.”
The cast also gushed over their partnership with Goldfish OLD BAY seasoned crackers, which they revealed are constantly stocked at the house.
“Everything else changes by the summer, but goldfish is the probably one and only consistent snack that we have in the house. We usually have like a house tub of goldfish that looks like a milk cart,” Miller raved.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Cooke — who founded the alcoholic tea brand Loverboy in 2018 — noted how the partnership was “very natural because what you may or may not know, we are paying for all the food and drinks. It's not like we show up in the house is stocked. So we're making all these decisions. This is like a yearslong or multi-year long obsession.”