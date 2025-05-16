'Summer House' Star Ciara Miller Ships Herself With Dale Moss Amid 'Bachelor in Paradise' Rumors: ‘We’re Kind of Cute’
Dale Moss might be on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise, but Summer House star Ciara Miller isn't letting that stop her from shooting her shot.
The duo posed together for a recent Express summer campaign, and in an exclusive interview with OK! surrounding the clothing collaboration, Miller, 29, got flustered in pondering a potential romance with the Bachelor alum, 36.
Ciara Miller's Romantic Interest in Dale Moss
When asked what it was like working with the former wide receiver, she said the experience was "so good."
"We actually have a couple of mutual friends in New York, but I never really met him in person," she explained. "He was so fun to work with, and it was such a delight. Honestly, seeing some of the pics, we're kind of cute."
Is Dale Moss on the New Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
Moss is reportedly in Costa Rica filming Bachelor in Paradise, according to footage obtained over the weekend of May 10. He was spotted walking through a resort shirtless, allegedly alongside Jonathan Johnson, Jeremy Simon, Andrew Spencer, Zoe McGrady, Kat Izzo, Parisa Shifteh, Alexe Godin and Jess Edwards.
Nonetheless, Miller isn't letting his flirtatious summer faze her.
"I'm not too dialed into the Bachelor world, but if he's in Paradise, good for him," she declared.
- Danielle Olivera Reveals She Was Hesitant To Star On 'Summer House' After Season 6 Drama: 'It Took A Lot For Me To Want To Do It All Over Again'
- 'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Tells Carl Radke He & Lindsay Hubbard Are 'Moving Fast' In Relationship — Watch The Exclusive Clip
- Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula Admit the Dynamics During Season 9 of 'Summer House' Were 'Interesting' After New Cast Members Joined
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ciara Miller's Summer Plans
Meanwhile, the Summer House star is "mentally preparing" for an action-packed summer in the Hamptons.
"My friends are like, 'Are we going to the Hamptons for Memorial Day?' I'm like, 'I don't know,'" she admitted.
Miller is steering clear of drama in the coming months, both on and off-screen, with her Bravo castmates.
"We are a crazy, twisted family, some of us. Good times, bad times. It's kind of like any other friend group," she said. "Obviously, we're televised and things are slightly more heightened, but there's nothing I love more than lying in bed with my best friends over the summer and laughing at each other and thinking of crazier ways to throw a party. So you take the good with the bad and you roll with the punches."
She's looking forward to an upcoming trip to Italy, where she can "clock out" and unwind.
"Once I'm clocked out, I'm clocked out," she emphasized. "We obviously have press and things like that, but you know, I'm clocked out. You get three months of me, my undivided attention, but when we're in the off season, we're in the off season...you can't be so in it all the time. I feel like that's one way to burn yourself out."
The Traitors alum debuted her Express photoshoot on Monday, May 12, with a series of Instagram snapshots set against a tropical backdrop. She posed in a flowing white maxi dress, a strapless, coral crop top and shorts, a black-and-white printed set and a green blazer.