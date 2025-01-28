Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula Admit the Dynamics During Season 9 of 'Summer House' Were 'Interesting' After New Cast Members Joined

“It was definitely an interesting dynamic. Sometimes I just feel like maybe we're so used to certain people and getting a new boy into the mix is a little different. There were moments everyone was like, ‘Wait, are we all thinking the same thing?’” Miller — who has been on the show since Season 5 — began, seemingly alluding to not clicking with Hassan. “Overall, I feel we never have issues with the girls. It's almost always the boys.”

Miller noted that the smooth integration of costars Jesse Solomon and West Wilson in Season 8 was likely easier because they entered as a duo, to which Batula agreed.