or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Summer House
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula Admit the Dynamics During Season 9 of 'Summer House' Were 'Interesting' After New Cast Members Joined

Photo of Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula.
Source: KIND Snacks

Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula spoke exclusively with OK! about KIND Snacks' KINDest Bed Rotting Experience and Essentials.

By:

Jan. 28 2025, Published 6:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

What did the Summer House cast think of the Season 9 newbies?

Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula exclusively told OK! how new cast members, Lexi Wood and Imrul Hassan, changed the energy in the Hamptons mansion while promoting KIND SnacksKINDest Bed Rotting Experience and Essentials, which will offer five lucky winners an ultimate bed rotting experience in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement
ciara miller amanda batula season summer house interesting new cast
Source: @kindsnacks/Instagram

Amanda Batula said new cast members Lexi Wood and Imrul Hassan 'added a lot to the summer' ahead of the February 12 release of Season 9 of 'Summer House.'

Article continues below advertisement

“It was definitely an interesting dynamic. Sometimes I just feel like maybe we're so used to certain people and getting a new boy into the mix is a little different. There were moments everyone was like, ‘Wait, are we all thinking the same thing?’” Miller — who has been on the show since Season 5 — began, seemingly alluding to not clicking with Hassan. “Overall, I feel we never have issues with the girls. It's almost always the boys.”

Miller noted that the smooth integration of costars Jesse Solomon and West Wilson in Season 8 was likely easier because they entered as a duo, to which Batula agreed.

Article continues below advertisement

The Summer House veteran — who has graced Bravo fans’ screens since Season 1 — added that Hassan and Wood “both added a lot to the summer.”

Miller, who hinted she and Hassan didn't have any chemistry, confessed no one struck her fancy in the summer house this year.

Article continues below advertisement
ciara miller amanda batula season summer house interesting new cast
Source: @kindsnacks/Instagram

Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula agreed that the 'Summer House' cast doesn't 'fight as much as we used to.'

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if there were any love connections made this season she said, “There were,” before adding, “I was not involved.”

Batula — who has been married to costar Kyle Cooke since 2021 — interjected, “Well, we were involved, but not romantically.”

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair discussed how they are able to be supportive friends despite all the drama over the years.

“I don't fight with my friends,” the model and nurse noted, to which the swimsuit line creator shared, “I think one of the most important things is that we all think the same exact way. So [when people fight] we're like, ‘That's insane.’”

Article continues below advertisement
ciara miller amanda batula season summer house interesting new cast
Source: @imrul.hassan/Instagram

Ciara Miller admitted getting a 'new boy into the mix' can be 'a little different.'

MORE ON:
Summer House

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Miller stated: “I also feel like we don't fight as much as we used to.”

Batula echoed similar thoughts, staying, “I think we're growing up and maturing. We're just becoming better people.”

“We also know each other better, so whenever someone is fighting with someone, I feel like you can speak to their side and can also speak to the other person's side,” Miller, 29, continued.

Article continues below advertisement

While the besties agreed they have a lot of fun filming the Bravo show each summer, there are some drawbacks.

Batula, 33, admitted the most difficult part of being a reality TV star is Summer House “airing.”

Article continues below advertisement
ciara miller amanda batula season summer house interesting new cast
Source: @lexiwood/Instagram

Lexi Wood is a Canadian model based in New York CIty.

Article continues below advertisement

The dog mom confessed there are often situations “you might have thought were handled great,” but when fans watch it back, “all of a sudden everyone's like, 'No.'"

Miller agreed, adding: “People think that they know who you are as a person. I get that we're in your homes every Wednesday night for like six months, but I think like sometimes people don't give us enough grace and realize we're doing everything that 20-something and 30-somethings are doing — we're just doing it on TV.”

Article continues below advertisement

The two pals — who cozied up in one of KIND Snacks’ ultra-cozy hoodies for two — also spoke about how they decompress with the help of the food brand.

“We’re so excited! We have a double sweatshirt,” Miller stated while showing off the merch, as Batula noted, “We're really upping our bed rotting game.”

Miller, Batula and Summer House costar Paige DeSorbo are known for spending time in bed during their weekend stays in the Hamptons, making KIND a perfect fit for their horizontal gossip sessions.

“KIND is helping us out so much. We even have like a little pocket for our snacks,” Miller shared.

“We thought it was a great idea to team up with KIND because we love bed rotting, but it gets such a bad rap, but KIND gets it. It's good and good for you — and they have the snacks that leave no crumbs and you can't have crumbs in your bed!” Batula concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.