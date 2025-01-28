Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula Admit the Dynamics During Season 9 of 'Summer House' Were 'Interesting' After New Cast Members Joined
What did the Summer House cast think of the Season 9 newbies?
Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula exclusively told OK! how new cast members, Lexi Wood and Imrul Hassan, changed the energy in the Hamptons mansion while promoting KIND Snacks’ KINDest Bed Rotting Experience and Essentials, which will offer five lucky winners an ultimate bed rotting experience in NYC.
“It was definitely an interesting dynamic. Sometimes I just feel like maybe we're so used to certain people and getting a new boy into the mix is a little different. There were moments everyone was like, ‘Wait, are we all thinking the same thing?’” Miller — who has been on the show since Season 5 — began, seemingly alluding to not clicking with Hassan. “Overall, I feel we never have issues with the girls. It's almost always the boys.”
Miller noted that the smooth integration of costars Jesse Solomon and West Wilson in Season 8 was likely easier because they entered as a duo, to which Batula agreed.
The Summer House veteran — who has graced Bravo fans’ screens since Season 1 — added that Hassan and Wood “both added a lot to the summer.”
Miller, who hinted she and Hassan didn't have any chemistry, confessed no one struck her fancy in the summer house this year.
When asked if there were any love connections made this season she said, “There were,” before adding, “I was not involved.”
Batula — who has been married to costar Kyle Cooke since 2021 — interjected, “Well, we were involved, but not romantically.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the pair discussed how they are able to be supportive friends despite all the drama over the years.
“I don't fight with my friends,” the model and nurse noted, to which the swimsuit line creator shared, “I think one of the most important things is that we all think the same exact way. So [when people fight] we're like, ‘That's insane.’”
- Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula & Carl Radke Dish On How They Tune Out 'The Noise' When Trolls Bash Their Relationships & The Upcoming Season Of 'Winter House'
- 'Summer House' Star Paige Desorbo Reveals She Was 'Relieved' That Costar & Pal Hannah Berner Exited The Show
- 'Winter House' Star Amanda Batula-Cooke Shares Her Top Product Picks For The Perfect Après Ski Fashion Moment, Plus An Exclusive Loverboy Launch Announcement — Shop Now
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Miller stated: “I also feel like we don't fight as much as we used to.”
Batula echoed similar thoughts, staying, “I think we're growing up and maturing. We're just becoming better people.”
“We also know each other better, so whenever someone is fighting with someone, I feel like you can speak to their side and can also speak to the other person's side,” Miller, 29, continued.
While the besties agreed they have a lot of fun filming the Bravo show each summer, there are some drawbacks.
Batula, 33, admitted the most difficult part of being a reality TV star is Summer House “airing.”
The dog mom confessed there are often situations “you might have thought were handled great,” but when fans watch it back, “all of a sudden everyone's like, 'No.'"
Miller agreed, adding: “People think that they know who you are as a person. I get that we're in your homes every Wednesday night for like six months, but I think like sometimes people don't give us enough grace and realize we're doing everything that 20-something and 30-somethings are doing — we're just doing it on TV.”
The two pals — who cozied up in one of KIND Snacks’ ultra-cozy hoodies for two — also spoke about how they decompress with the help of the food brand.
“We’re so excited! We have a double sweatshirt,” Miller stated while showing off the merch, as Batula noted, “We're really upping our bed rotting game.”
Miller, Batula and Summer House costar Paige DeSorbo are known for spending time in bed during their weekend stays in the Hamptons, making KIND a perfect fit for their horizontal gossip sessions.
“KIND is helping us out so much. We even have like a little pocket for our snacks,” Miller shared.
“We thought it was a great idea to team up with KIND because we love bed rotting, but it gets such a bad rap, but KIND gets it. It's good and good for you — and they have the snacks that leave no crumbs and you can't have crumbs in your bed!” Batula concluded.