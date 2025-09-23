Amanda Batula Teases Season 10 of 'Summer House' Is Filled With 'Ups and Downs': 'Watch Until the End!'
Sept. 23 2025, Published 7:53 p.m. ET
Amanda Batula hinted that Season 10 of Summer House will be a doozy!
"It's a summer of a lot of ups and downs. People will be very interested to see how it ends — and shocked by some things, some relationships, friendships, falling outs. People will have to watch until the end," the 34-year-old exclusively told OK! while celebrating the launch of the newest flavor of CELSIUS, Spritz Vibe — the new go-to for après-ski and beyond. "There was occasionally a lot of male energy, but we put them in their place. The women in the house told them what's up. They tried to overtake the house, but we won it back."
The upcoming season, which recently wrapped filming, was different for Batula, as her bestie Paige DeSorbo chose to exit the reality show earlier this year.
"She FaceTimed me and Ciara Miller together because we always have a group FaceTime, and it was very hard to hear," she dished. "I think I was kind of in shock. Being at the house, you definitely felt her absence, but we have to persevere and move forward, and I coudn't cry every day about it, so we made the most of the summer. Her absence was felt, and I think we didn't spend as much time in bed out of respect for her."
But there are some "new faces" that will "distract from the people that were missing," the TV personality, who is married to Kyle Cooke, shared.
Batula said filming for this long has felt like a "blur."
"I've grown up on this show. When I started, I was 24 or 25. 24 or 25 until now is a huge difference!" she exclaimed, adding that being a staple on the Bravo series has only boosted her confidence.
"I think I used to lack confidence. My whole life I was socially awkward. I get very insecure a lot, and I feel like this show has pushed me to share how I feel, talk about my emotions, see things differently, build up my confidence. I'm super grateful because it's helped me blossom," she noted.
Additionally, having her romance dissected by an audience has only helped her relationship with Cooke. "We've had some of our most difficult conversations on camera. It's a little bit of therapy. We go through real things and have the most amazing friends as sounding boards for us, too. You're able to have a different perspective because you're able to watch things back that a lot of couples don't get to — and grow from that and learn from your mistakes. It's an interesting experience to say the least," she stated.
As rumors swirl that a Summer House spinoff is in the works, Batula said: "I am excited for whatever is to come. I'm super grateful to Bravo in general for putting up with us for 10 years. Whatever happens next, I am all in."
In the meantime, the brunette beauty is stoked about partnering with CELSIUS for their newest flavor. "I love CELSIUS. I've been a fan for a long time — even before working with them. For me, anyone I work with, it has to be organic. The fact that I already drink and enjoy it, it makes it 10 times more fun to work with them," she gushed. "They are launching Spritz Vibe. I love their Vibe flavored drinks, but this one is so good — and it's limited edition, which I love. We're getting ready for winter, so let's feel the winter vibes!"
"A lot of people drink it as a pre-workout drink or in the morning in place of coffee, but I drink it instead of taking a nap. If I am really tired and need to take a nap, I will have half of a CELSIUS. I love the flavors and the taste of everything. It's just an enjoyable drink!" she added. "When I drink CELSIUS, it transports me somewhere."
Spritz Vibe is the brand’s first-ever limited edition flavor, and mixes citrus flavors together in a uniquely refreshing Sparkling Snowball Frost flavor. This new flavor will seasonally join the brand’s immersive CELSIUS VIBE™ Line, an experiential line of unique flavors that transport consumer taste buds to moments and destinations around the world.
It will be available for a limited time only at major retailers — including Amazon — across the U.S., Canada, and Sweden, through December.