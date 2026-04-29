'Summer House' Star West Wilson's Cousin Charged With Murdering Their Grandmother Using a Handgun

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In a chilling reality television meets true crime crossover, Summer House star West Wilson's cousin has been charged with murdering their grandmother. West's cousin, Dakota Sweeney of Carrollton, Mo., was arrested on Wednesday, April 22 — one night before his relative's explosive Summer House Season 10 reunion was taped for Bravo. Dakota was ultimately charged with the first-degree murder of his and West's grandmother Gayle R. Wilson. The 75-year-old was a stepmother to West's father, Bruce, and Dakota's mother, Kelly, according to TMZ.

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Source: Caldwell County Detention West Wilson's cousin Dakota Sweeney was arrested for allegedly murdering their grandmother.

Per the news outlet, Dakota was taken into police custody after cops were called to the scene of a reported shooting at a residence, where they discovered Gayle deceased. A witness informed law enforcement officials that Dakota and Gayle were sitting in the same room for roughly 30 minutes before he allegedly shot her dead using a handgun, according to the probable cause statement. The same witness claimed Dakota and Gayle had been arguing hours prior over the accused killer not participating in chores around the house. Dakota was arrested without incident. Once in custody, cops discovered a holster on his person.

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True Crime Meets 'Summer House' Scandal

Source: MEGA; @amandabatula/instagram; @westling.conrad/instagram West Wilson is currently in the middle of an explosive 'Summer House' scandal.

The arrest of West's cousin comes as the reality star himself has been in headlines for a scandalous love triangle between him, Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller. Ciara and West dated in 2023 and reportedly hooked up earlier this year before he moved on with her best friend and their mutual costar Amanda. Making matters more problematic, Amanda is fresh off the heels of separating from estranged husband Kyle Cooke — also a Summer House star — after four years of marriage. More to come...

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Source: @westling.conrad/instagram