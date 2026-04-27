When Does 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion Air? Everything to Know About the Audio Leak

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When Was the 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion Filmed?

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo A leaked audio from 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion circulated on social media.

Summer House Season 10 reunion is ready to deliver plenty of hot tea and juicy bombshells. On April 23, Bravo confirmed the Summer House cast had gathered to film the reunion with host Andy Cohen. The network also released the seating chart, showing Ciara Miller, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Mia Calabrese, Bailey Taylor and Ben Waddell seated to Cohen's right, while Amanda Batula, West Wilson, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan and Levi Sebree were positioned to the host's left. The news arrived amid the season's run following its February 3 premiere. "Lots transpired since Labor Day. So from Labor Day til this moment right now, we've all been living our lives and things have been happening," Radke told The Daily Dish in January. "And so there's a lot I think that at the reunion things come up with. Because of what's transpired since before filming wrapped." He added, "And that always makes for why the reunions [are] important. Because time has passed from when filming ended. You also have development in people's relationships and lives from what happened at the end of summer." Meanwhile, Taylor told the outlet during a February interview she was "just concerned about what [she is] going to wear."

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What Did the Leaked Audio Reveal About the 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion?

Source: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo The network launched a full investigation into the audio leak.

Shortly after the taping, a leaked audio recording — in which Miller could be heard calling Batula a "snake" — from the reunion began circulating on social media. In an Instagram statement on April 24, Bravo said the audio leak "represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew, and the integrity of the production process." "We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation and we will take appropriate action based on our findings," the network added. Meanwhile, Cohen expressed his frustration on Threads. "People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it's disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this," he wrote. "It's disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday. Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time." Bravo released an update on April 26 to confirm the conclusion of the investigation, noting the audio was "an unauthorized recording and distributed by an individual involved in the production of the reunion." As a result of the findings, appropriate action has been taken. There is no evidence that any member of the cast was involved in the recording of the audio." "We take these matters seriously and will continue to take appropriate measures to respond to the unauthorized distribution of our content," the statement continued. "We are aware that there is additional improperly obtained audio circulating and we caution all parties and platforms to refrain from posting, sharing, or amplifying any unauthorized audio."

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What Has Andy Cohen Said About the 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion?

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen said it was 'one of the most intense' reunions they have ever filmed.

Cohen revealed the upcoming reunion special was "one of the most intense ones [they've] ever shot." "This was a lot. This was a lot," he teased. "It was very intense, you guys… And every question was asked. Every question was asked."

When Will 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion Premiere?

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo The reunion will air on Bravo.