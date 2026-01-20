5 Signs That Pointed to 'Summer House' Stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's Split
Jan. 20 2026, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's Marriage Was Marked by Breakup and Divorce Rumors
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula appeared to drop clues that their four-year marriage was coming to an end.
The Summer House stars, who wed in 2021, jointly announced their separation on Instagram on January 19.
"After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing," they wrote.
The estranged couple added, "It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter."
Prior to their split, the reality TV stars sparked persistent breakup speculation, which they quickly debunked.
In October 2024, Batula told Entertainment Tonight the breakup rumors were "the same old schtick" with them.
"Nothing's new. I feel like everyone would know if something truly was going on. I don't think we've ever been able to keep anything a secret," she explained.
A few months later, the breakup buzz escalated into divorce chatter, prompting both Cooke and Batula to speak out.
"Our entire relationship there have been some sort of rumors going on, from me being pregnant to us getting divorced," Batula clarified to E! News. "It seems to be something new every time, but none of them are true. I'm not pregnant, we're not getting divorced."
Cooke added, "We're a pretty open book, and we are by no means perfect. I think that, for better for worse, we've never really held back."
Amanda Batula Stepped Away From Her Role at Kyle Cooke's Loverboy
In April 2024, Batula shocked her fans when she announced she had left her position as Loverboy's creative and branding director after realizing it was affecting her marriage.
"I think that we were at a place where I would be frustrated about something happening on my end, and he would take it very personally. Or he'd complain about something that I approved, and I made a decision on, and I would take it personally. So it wasn't great for our relationship," she told Us Weekly.
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Acknowledged There Were 'Tough' Issues in Their Marriage
Despite leaving her Loverboy post, Batula confirmed her marriage to Cooke was still surrounded by "tough" issues.
"There's a lot under the rug," she shared during a Bravo Fan Fest in November 2024. "I mean, we've gone to therapy. We've worked on ourselves. It's very eye-opening getting to watch yourself back [on TV] and see how you handle different situations. So, we've learned a lot and have grown from it. … We're still working on it."
'Summer House' Season 10 Trailer Teases Explosive Revelations
Bravo surprised viewers with a Summer House Season 10 supertease on its official YouTube page in December 2025.
"After 10 years of iconic themed parties, unexpected friendships, and steamy Hamptons nights, Summer House remains the life of the party," said Bravo.
Cooke and Batula were seen dealing with marital issues in the nearly three-minute, drama-packed preview.
"You know what I actually think we have an issue with? Compatibility, chemistry, intimacy. What about that s---?" Cooke told his now-estranged wife.
Elsewhere in the clip, Batula made a shocking revelation about Cooke falling asleep at a fan's house after a show.
Amanda Batula Was Noticeably Absent From Kyle Cooke's 2025 Holidays Post
"Merry Christmas 🎄 & happy holidays to all! 🎅," Cooke captioned a December 2025 photoset that did not feature Batula, which served as another sign that their marriage was unraveling.