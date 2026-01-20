5 Signs That Pointed to 'Summer House' Stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's Split

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula began dating in 2015 and got married in 2021.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula announced their split after four years of marriage.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula appeared to drop clues that their four-year marriage was coming to an end.

The Summer House stars, who wed in 2021, jointly announced their separation on Instagram on January 19.

"After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing," they wrote.

The estranged couple added, "It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter."

Prior to their split, the reality TV stars sparked persistent breakup speculation, which they quickly debunked.

In October 2024, Batula told Entertainment Tonight the breakup rumors were "the same old schtick" with them.

"Nothing's new. I feel like everyone would know if something truly was going on. I don't think we've ever been able to keep anything a secret," she explained.

A few months later, the breakup buzz escalated into divorce chatter, prompting both Cooke and Batula to speak out.

"Our entire relationship there have been some sort of rumors going on, from me being pregnant to us getting divorced," Batula clarified to E! News. "It seems to be something new every time, but none of them are true. I'm not pregnant, we're not getting divorced."

Cooke added, "We're a pretty open book, and we are by no means perfect. I think that, for better for worse, we've never really held back."