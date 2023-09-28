Summer Jewelry Test: An Authentic Pearlory Review

Come rain or shine, we all want our jewelry to shine just as brightly. And let's be honest, we've all had those moments when we wished our jewelry could handle a little water without losing its sparkle. While jewelry and “waterproof” are rarely used in the same sentence, Pearlory is revolutionizing the demi-fine jewelry niche with waterproof pieces that are as dazzling as they are durable.

I'll be honest, I was skeptical at first. I've heard of 'waterproof' jewelry before, but none could withstand the demands of daily life—shower, gym, beach—you name it. However, the jewelry from Pearlory is more than just an ordinary accessory, offering truly affordable waterproof jewelry perfect for everyday escapades.

One of the eye-catching features of Pearlory jewelry is its PVD real-gold plating, which is different from your run-of-the-mill gold coating. Pearlory uses a process called physical vapor deposition, the same one used by high-end brands like Chanel for some of their fine jewelry. The result? Gorgeous golds, silvers, and a burst of colors that is suitable for any occasion!