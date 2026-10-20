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Adult Star Summer Robert Claims Famous Child Actor Broke Down in Tears During Intimate Encounter: 'I Will Never See Him Ever Again'

image of Summer Robert
Source: SUMMER ROBERT

Summer Robert opened up about her bizarre year-long situationship with a famous child actor.

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Oct. 20 2026, Updated 2:19 p.m. ET

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Online content creator Summer Robert opened up about her unusual year-long situationship with a famous child actor.

The Scottish-born performer alleged the actor begged her to change her mind about one of her bedroom boundaries before she walked out of his home and never looked back.

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Summer Robert Details Bizarre First Date

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image of Summer Robert claimed the actor first slid into her Instagram DMs in 2025.
Source: SUMMER ROBERT

Summer Robert claimed the actor first slid into her Instagram DMs in 2025.

Robert said the actor first contacted her through social media in 2025, attempting to impress her with dinner invitations at upscale Beverly Hills restaurants.

Although she recognized him from a television show she loved growing up, Robert was hesitant to meet him.

"It was literally for the plot," she exclusively told OK!.

"He wanted to take me to Nobu," she explained. "I was embarrassed to be seen with him. So I said no."

Instead, Robert said she made him "drive around Beverly Hills in his Tesla and get out of his car and look in bins to look for raccoons."

"He kept coming up behind me and trying to be romantic, and I was like, 'Nope. Unless you find me a raccoon, you're not getting a kiss,'" she shared.

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Summer Robert Has Strict Boundaries

image of Summer Robert said she insisted on STI testing before becoming intimate with the actor.
Source: SUMMER ROBERT

Summer Robert said she insisted on STI testing before becoming intimate with the actor.

The pair continued seeing each other for about a year whenever Robert visited Los Angeles.

Robert expressed that she insists on STI testing before sleeping with anyone.

"I don't sleep with anyone unless they're tested. I don't care if they're famous," she said.

According to Robert, the actor initially complained but eventually agreed to her requirement.

"He literally went and got tested," the entertainer recalled.

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An Awkward Bedroom Encounter

image of Summer Robert alleged the actor broke down in tears during their final encounter after she refused to change one of her boundaries.
Source: SUMMER ROBERT

Summer Robert alleged the actor broke down in tears during their final encounter after she refused to change one of her boundaries.

Robert claimed their final meeting happened after the actor told her he had not been able to get tested and instead suggested they use a c-----.

However, she alleged the actor became emotional during their encounter, pleading with her to remove it.

"He pulls out, and he goes in between my legs and starts crying," she remembered. "He goes, 'Please, like, I want to feel you. Your p---- is so pretty. I want to feel you."

"He's literally crying real tears. Like, real tears," she explained to OK!. "He's like, 'Please let me take the c----- off. I'm begging.'"

Her response was blunt: "I was like, 'No, you dirty little man. That's not happening.'"

Robert added, "Bear in mind this man's an actor, so you know he can cry on command for sure."

She claimed, "I literally grab him by his T-shirt and pull him up. I'm like, 'Get up.'"

Summer Robert Has No Plans to Reconnect With the Actor

image of Summer Robert said she left the actor's house after just 15 minutes and has no intention of seeing him again.
Source: SUMMER ROBERT

Summer Robert said she left the actor's house after just 15 minutes and has no intention of seeing him again.

Robert revealed that she left his house after 15 minutes — a stark contrast to previous visits when she would stay overnight.

"I was like, I'm not doing this. And that's the last time I've ever seen that man. And I will never see him ever again," she detailed.

However, the online content creator said the actor still reaches out to her when she's in Los Angeles.

"He was like, 'Hey baby, you're in LA.' And I just ignored him," Robert shared.

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