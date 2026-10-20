Adult Star Summer Robert Claims Famous Child Actor Broke Down in Tears During Intimate Encounter: 'I Will Never See Him Ever Again'

Summer Robert opened up about her bizarre year-long situationship with a famous child actor.

The Scottish-born performer alleged the actor begged her to change her mind about one of her bedroom boundaries before she walked out of his home and never looked back.

Online content creator Summer Robert opened up about her unusual year-long situationship with a famous child actor .

Summer Robert claimed the actor first slid into her Instagram DMs in 2025.

Robert said the actor first contacted her through social media in 2025, attempting to impress her with dinner invitations at upscale Beverly Hills restaurants.

Although she recognized him from a television show she loved growing up, Robert was hesitant to meet him.

"It was literally for the plot," she exclusively told OK!.

"He wanted to take me to Nobu," she explained. "I was embarrassed to be seen with him. So I said no."

Instead, Robert said she made him "drive around Beverly Hills in his Tesla and get out of his car and look in bins to look for raccoons."

"He kept coming up behind me and trying to be romantic, and I was like, 'Nope. Unless you find me a raccoon, you're not getting a kiss,'" she shared.