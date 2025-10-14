or
Sunny Hostin Clashes With Cheryl Hines on 'The View,' Calls Actress' Husband RFK Jr. 'the Least Qualified' Man for His Position

Photo of Cheryl Hines and Sunny Hostin on 'The View' and a photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: @theview/x;mega

The ladies of 'The View' didn't hold back when Cheryl Hines appeared on the talk show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Nearly every minute of Cheryl Hines' time on the Tuesday, October 14, episode of The View was filled to the brim with attitude and awkwardness.

The beginning of the chat was focused on the actress' career and her new book, but things took a turn when she began talking about her marriage to controversial politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Cheryl Hines' Awkward Interview on 'The View'

Photo of Cheryl Hines appeared on 'The View' to promote her book 'Unscripted.'
Source: @theview/x

Cheryl Hines appeared on 'The View' to promote her book 'Unscripted.'

"He’s fascinating and he’s interesting, and he’s smart and he’s funny and completely different from anyone I ever met in my life," she admitted, to which Joy Behar bluntly quipped, "That’s for sure."

"I know you ladies. I know you love to talk about him!" Hines quipped.

Hines explained she's not a "political person" when she was asked if she supported her spouse's endorsement of Donald Trump.

Photo of Joy Behar admitted to Hines that her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s claims are confusing Americans.
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar admitted to Hines that her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s claims are confusing Americans.

"It's not fair to put you on the spot because you're his wife," Behar acknowledged, to which the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum replied, "Thank you."

However, the comedian continued to point out how despite her claim that Trump and RFK Jr. are "pro-vaccine," Americans are "very nervous" since RFK Jr. has casted doubts on vaccinations.

Hines understood her query but said her stance is that the country should "do better" with vaccines, as she claimed the industry has paid $5 billion in lawsuits.

The Actress Defends Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Things got heated when they brought up Kennedy's unfounded claim that pregnant women shouldn't take Tylenol because it can cause autism.

"This is not your fight, really, to be fair, this is your husband’s. But I do want to say, he’s not a doctor and he’s not a professional," Whoopi Goldberg noted, receiving a round of applause. "And often times when he’s speaking, he is speaking not with the best information…And some of the things he suggested take it out of the hands of my doctor and me or my OB-GYN and me. And I wonder, does it give you pause?"

MORE ON:
The View

Sunny Hostin and Cheryl Hines Butt Heads

Photo of Sunny Hostin told the actress that RFK Jr. is 'the least qualified' person to be the Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin told the actress that RFK Jr. is 'the least qualified' person to be the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Hines noted that "90 percent of Secretaries of HHS have not been doctors," to which Sunny Hostin pointed out that even then, they had "science backgrounds."

The TV actress countered that one of Barack Obama's "Secretaries of HHS was an economist."

The program had to cut to commercial, prompting Goldberg to try and get them to stop chatting, to which Hines said, "I want to respond to both of these coming at me!"

Photo of Hines defended her spouse and highlighted all of the good things he's done, such as demanding toxic ingredients be removed from baby food.
Source: mega

Hines defended her spouse and highlighted all of the good things he's done, such as demanding toxic ingredients be removed from baby food.

When the show returned from the break, Hines defended her spouse's position, noting he's made it mission to call out companies that have caused health issues.

"But the problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history," Hostin declared, earning more cheers from the crowd.

Hines stuck her finger up, continuing to list Kennedy's accomplishments.

"He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, [and] a lot of confusion," Hostin emphasized. "It’s a very dangerous thing. I say it with the utmost respect."

RFK Jr.'s Brian Worm

Photo of Hines confirmed her spouse had a worm eat 'a little bit of his brain.'
Source: @theview/x

Hines confirmed her spouse had a worm eat 'a little bit of his brain.'

When it comes to misinformation, the actress noted they all "have different views," causing Hostin to interrupt and say, "he's connecting autism to circumcision."

"May I — may I finish?" Hines retorted.

As the chat concluded, Behar wrapped up by asking Hines point blank: "Just so we don’t have to make any more jokes about it: Does he or or does he not have a brain worm?"

"It ate just a little bit of his brain and died. So don’t worry," she said.

