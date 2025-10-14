Sunny Hostin Clashes With Cheryl Hines on 'The View,' Calls Actress' Husband RFK Jr. 'the Least Qualified' Man for His Position

Article continues below advertisement

Nearly every minute of Cheryl Hines' time on the Tuesday, October 14, episode of The View was filled to the brim with attitude and awkwardness. The beginning of the chat was focused on the actress' career and her new book, but things took a turn when she began talking about her marriage to controversial politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines' Awkward Interview on 'The View'

Source: @theview/x Cheryl Hines appeared on 'The View' to promote her book 'Unscripted.'

"He’s fascinating and he’s interesting, and he’s smart and he’s funny and completely different from anyone I ever met in my life," she admitted, to which Joy Behar bluntly quipped, "That’s for sure." "I know you ladies. I know you love to talk about him!" Hines quipped. Hines explained she's not a "political person" when she was asked if she supported her spouse's endorsement of Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar admitted to Hines that her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s claims are confusing Americans.

"It's not fair to put you on the spot because you're his wife," Behar acknowledged, to which the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum replied, "Thank you." However, the comedian continued to point out how despite her claim that Trump and RFK Jr. are "pro-vaccine," Americans are "very nervous" since RFK Jr. has casted doubts on vaccinations. Hines understood her query but said her stance is that the country should "do better" with vaccines, as she claimed the industry has paid $5 billion in lawsuits.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Defends Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Cheryl Hines, author of the new memoir 'Unscripted,' reflects on her husband HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "difficult decision" to go from being a Trump critic to backing him and later joining the president's cabinet: "That's a leap, but also it's a leap of faith." pic.twitter.com/nyWeGONdzc — The View (@TheView) October 14, 2025

Things got heated when they brought up Kennedy's unfounded claim that pregnant women shouldn't take Tylenol because it can cause autism. "This is not your fight, really, to be fair, this is your husband’s. But I do want to say, he’s not a doctor and he’s not a professional," Whoopi Goldberg noted, receiving a round of applause. "And often times when he’s speaking, he is speaking not with the best information…And some of the things he suggested take it out of the hands of my doctor and me or my OB-GYN and me. And I wonder, does it give you pause?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin and Cheryl Hines Butt Heads

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin told the actress that RFK Jr. is 'the least qualified' person to be the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Hines noted that "90 percent of Secretaries of HHS have not been doctors," to which Sunny Hostin pointed out that even then, they had "science backgrounds." The TV actress countered that one of Barack Obama's "Secretaries of HHS was an economist." The program had to cut to commercial, prompting Goldberg to try and get them to stop chatting, to which Hines said, "I want to respond to both of these coming at me!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Hines defended her spouse and highlighted all of the good things he's done, such as demanding toxic ingredients be removed from baby food.

When the show returned from the break, Hines defended her spouse's position, noting he's made it mission to call out companies that have caused health issues. "But the problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history," Hostin declared, earning more cheers from the crowd. Hines stuck her finger up, continuing to list Kennedy's accomplishments. "He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, [and] a lot of confusion," Hostin emphasized. "It’s a very dangerous thing. I say it with the utmost respect."

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr.'s Brian Worm

Source: @theview/x Hines confirmed her spouse had a worm eat 'a little bit of his brain.'