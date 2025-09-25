Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Impeachment Over 'Health Care Chaos' From Democrats: 'Enough Is Enough!'

Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing impeachment from Democrats over his claims on Tylenol and vaccinations, according to a new report. Democratic Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens, who is running for the Senate, confirmed she is drafting articles of impeachment against RFK Jr., who currently serves as the Health and Human Services Secretary, for violating his oath of office.

Haley Stevens Feels Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is Unfit to Serve

Source: MEGA Haley Stevens said 'enough is enough' with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

She claimed he is unfit to serve, alleging he’d made the country less safe and health care less accessible and affordable for people. “His contempt for science, the constant spreading of conspiracy theories, and his complete disregard for the thousands of research hours spent by America’s top doctors and experts is unprecedented, reckless, and dangerous,” Stevens said in a statement. “Enough is enough — we need leaders who put science over chaos, facts over lies, and people over politics,” she added.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Was Scrutinized for Firing the CDC Director

Source: MEGA Robert F. Kenndy fired the CDC Director after she was on the job for 29 days.

In a statement on X, Stevens wrote, “Health care chaos. Reckless cuts. Rising costs. Michiganders and families across the country are paying the price for RFK Jr.’s agenda. Enough is enough, which is why I’m drafting articles of impeachment against @SecKennedy.” RFK Jr. recently came under scrutiny for firing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Susan Monarez, after only 29 days on the job. She said she was let go after she refused to pull approvals for several COVID-19 vaccines. “Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the official CDC X account posted at the time. “We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people.”

Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Were Criticized for Linking Tylenol to Autism

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. linked autism to Tylenol.

Not long after she was fired, a group of top CDC officials emailed their resignation letters. Additionally, those individuals included dire warnings of RFK Jr.’s damaging foresight for the healthcare system. On September 22, both RFK Jr. and Donald Trump were criticized after claiming Tylenol use during pregnancy could cause autism. Many were critical of their stance, with one reality star noting, "Autism was recorded before Tylenol was ever invented."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Polling Terribly

Source: MEGA Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s poll numbers are not good.