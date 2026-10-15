The View's Sunny Hostin Doubles Down on Criticism of Kelly Clarkson as Brooklyn Store Drama Continues, Says Singer Threw a 'Tantrum': 'A Little Petty'

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The View's Sunny Hostin doubled down on her recent criticism of Kelly Clarkson as her public feud with a New York City store continues. Hostin, 57, addressed Brooklyn-based store Art of Play's release of security footage showing its altercation with Clarkson, 44, during The View on Thursday, October 15, suggesting the singer had a mini meltdown.

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Sunny Hostin Says Issue Should've Been Handled 'Privately'

Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin suggested that Kelly Clarkson appeared to be throwing a 'tantrum' in the newly released security footage.

"It seems like she kind of had a bit of a tantrum because she starts putting things back kind of quickly," Hostin told viewers. "She wasn’t in the store very long, so the fact that she would then take to Twitter and say, you know, you shouldn’t — I don’t want to misquote he, but she was a little petty." In the soundless security footage, Clarkson could be seen walking into the store in a baggy yellow shirt. After picking up various items, Clarkson approached the shopkeeper as she pointed to an item on the wall. They went back and forth for several moments, with the shopkeeper relaying a message to Clarkson as she continued pointing with her mouth open. Hostin's recent comments followed statements she made earlier this week, saying the issue was a "champagne problem" that should've been "handled privately." "I think the better thing to do is handle it privately. You don't want to become a Karen," The View panelist continued.

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Kelly Clarkson Called Out Brooklyn's Art of Play Store

Source: @PABLOTORREFINDSOUT Security footage of the incident was released by Art of Play on October 13.

As OK! previously reported, the feud began on Saturday, October 10, when the American Idol winner called out the store on social media for rude treatment at an upscale boutique. "Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy," Clarkson wrote in a lengthy post shared via X. "Literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me," the singer explained. "Wow, dude. You're an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts' character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎."

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Art of Play Claimed the Item Wasn't for Sale

Source: MEGA The item that Kelly Clarkson was interested in was not 'for sale' according to the business.

The argument centered around a "one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automation" named Molly, which the store claimed wasn't "for sale." "We explained that while Molly is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for our shop, a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb who lives in Seattle," the store responded via Instagram. "He told us he would be willing to part with Molly’s twin for $15,000. We explained all of this to Kelly Clarkson." The boutique claimed Clarkson was offered a different automation for $2,000, but the singer chose to "not stick around to see it."

Kelly Clarkson Called the Brooklyn Store 'Liars'

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson refuted Art of Play's version of events on October 11.