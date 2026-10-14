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Kelly Clarkson's Visit to Brooklyn Shop Exposed in Security Footage as Owner Claims She Put Employees 'in Danger': Watch

Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA, @PABLOTORREFINDSOUT

Kelly Clarkson's shopping trip was revealed in new footage.

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Oct. 14 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

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Security footage has been released amid Kelly Clarkson's public feud with a New York City store.

Art of Play, which the singer blasted online on October 10, released soundless security footage of the five minutes she shopped in their store to Pablo Torre Finds Out on October 13.

In the video, Clarkson entered the store wearing a baggy yellow T-shirt, a baseball hat and a backpack, accompanied by a child who appears to be her son.

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Source: @PABLOTORREFINDSOUT

Kelly Clarkson's security footage was released.

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Kelly Clarkson Browses the Shop

Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson appeared to browse the luxury shop and pick up a few things to buy.

Clarkson browsed the luxury toy shop, picking up various items to inspect, including a kaleidoscope, which she looked through as she shuffled among the other shoppers.

Having picked up a few items with the intention of purchasing them, Clarkson finally found herself standing in front of Molly the Musical Bird, which was the crux of her entire feud with the shop in Brooklyn.

After noticing the intricate bird puppet, Clarkson got the attention of a shopkeeper holding a coffee cup. She pointed to the figure and seemed to ask about it.

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Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA, @PABLOTORREFINDSOUT

Kelly Clarkson released a statement the same day as her visit.

They went back and forth for several moments, with the shopkeeper casually relaying a message to Clarkson as she pointed with her mouth agape.

Per Clarkson's statement released the same day, the footage may have captured the moment she was "looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable."

The store has since claimed the item was not for sale. However, Clarkson fired back on social media, alleging the clerk told her, "Yes, it’s for sale, but it costs $15,000, so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you, I can."

When their interaction in front of the automaton was finished, the shopkeeper pointed to another item for Clarkson to look at as she walked away to a far corner of the store.

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Kelly Clarkson
Source: @PABLOTORREFINDSOUT

The store claimed to offer Kelly Clarkson another musical bird.

"We also offered to show her a different singing bird automaton, made by a traditional clockmaking shop in Germany, that she could have taken home with her that day. It costs about $2,000. She did not stick around long enough to see it," the store said in a prior statement.

Clarkson then returned to the front of the store and placed the items she was holding back on their respective shelves. The star spoke to a shopkeeper at the front desk, pointing toward the man she had previously spoken to.

Though her words can't be heard, she gestured openly with her hands, pointing toward the back of the store before leaving without buying a single thing.

'Kelly Clarkson Has Put Us in Danger'

Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

The store owner later claimed that Kelly Clarkson put them 'in danger' by publicly slamming them.

After back-and-forth between Clarkson and the owners of Art of Play, the store released an additional statement before the security footage was exposed, claiming that the singer's public diss put their employees in "danger."

"We are afraid for the safety of our shopkeepers," co-owner Adam Rubin said in an interview. "Kelly Clarkson has put us in danger."

"This is an insane misunderstanding,” he added. “If it is this intense to be merely mentioned by Kelly Clarkson, I can only imagine how intense it is to be Kelly Clarkson every single day. But things changed when she used her platform to attack us. It’s asymmetrical social warfare."

He noted that the mom-of-two was treated like any "normal person" who may have visited the store, but "apparently that did not live up to her expectations."

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