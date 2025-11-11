'I Don't Need a Lecture': Sunny Hostin Gets Dissed by Senator John Fetterman During Heated Spat on 'The View' — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Things got tense between Sunny Hostin and Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman when he appeared virtually on the Tuesday, November 11, episode of The View. The former prosecutor confronted the politician after he explained why he was one of the Democrats who voted to make a deal over the government shutdown despite it not doing anything for the Affordable Care Act.

Sunny Hostin Criticizes Senator John Fetterman

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin told Senator John Fetterman that she thinks his decision was 'wrong.'

"Well, Senator Bernie Sanders said the vote was a ‘horrific mistake.’ Governor Gavin Newsom called it ‘pathetic,’ and ‘a surrender. Poll after poll found more Americans on both sides of the aisle blaming Republicans. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed the GOP," Hostin noted. "As you mentioned, Democrats had big wins last week, so you had momentum. Why give in now? Why bring a butter knife to a gunfight?"

Hostin's comments were met with applause from the audience before she continued. "Are you willing to gamble that the GOP will negotiate on health care in good faith once the government reopens? Because if that gamble is wrong, half a million Pennsylvanians that you represent, their health care costs will skyrocket if you are wrong," she stated. "And I believe you are wrong."

The Politician Hits Back

Source: @theview/x Fetterman declared he doesn't 'need a lecture' from anyone.

"Well, first of all, MTG is quite literally the last person in America I’m going to take advice from," he noted of the controversial Republican who was once known for pushing conspiracy theories. "If Democrats are celebrating crazy pants like that then that’s on them." "I don’t need a lecture, from whether its Bernie or the governor in California because they are representing very deep blue kinds of populations, and a lot of those were part of the extreme," he pointed out. "What really needs to win, the big win, is involving my state and other states and why have we arrived here after the election a year ago."

Source: @theview/x Fetterman insisted negotiations about the government shutdown aren't 'a political game.'

"We need to find a way forward," he declared. "I promise you, this isn’t a political game. It is viewed like that by many of us. But the reality is 42 million Americans now are not sure where their next meal is going to come from… or people that haven’t been paid for five weeks now."

John Fetterman's New Memoir

Source: @theview/x Fetterman gets candid about depression in his new memoir, 'Unfettered.'