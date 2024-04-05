'Crazy Train Is Off the Rails': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Claiming New York City Earthquake Was God Telling America to 'Repent'
Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attributed the recent 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the New York City area to a divine message from God.
The seismic event, which originated in northern New Jersey, has sparked controversy and skepticism among certain circles.
Greene, a self-proclaimed "Christian nationalist," took to social media to express her views on the earthquake, stating: "God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more to come. I pray that our country listens."
This religious proclamation was made through a tweet to her one million followers. However, Greene's post quickly received a community note clarifying, "Eclipses are not random, they follow strict mathematical rules and can be predicted centuries before they happen. NASA has a site listing eclipses until the year 3000."
Critics were quick to respond to Greene's claims, with one social media user humorously referencing her past controversial statements by mentioning "Jewish Space Lasers" and the "Gazpacho Police."
Others pointed out the irony that Trump's own golf club is located near the epicenter of the earthquake, adding a layer of disbelief to Greene's divine interpretation.
One user shared the congresswoman's comments in a post that read, "Okay, I'm calling it, the crazy train is off the rails. Put this woman in a padded cell before she goes full Count Frollo on us."
Another person joked, "I’m not saying Marjorie Taylor Greene is thick but rumor has it she once spelled America with a 4."
A third user commented, "Isn't Marjorie Taylor Greene the one who was hooking up with random guys at the gym while she was married, but now she's telling others to repent because of the earthquake?"
Despite the dramatic nature of her statement, Greene did not specify what exactly Americans needed to repent for. This lack of clarity has left many questioning the motives behind her apocalyptic predictions.
In the past, Greene has drawn parallels between former President Donald Trump and Jesus Christ, suggesting that Trump's political fate is intertwined with a higher, religious narrative.
As OK! previously reported, the congresswoman was recently confronted for her far-right religious extremism. A reporter asked about Greene's association with conspiracy theories, to which the 49-year-old told the reporter, “Why don’t you f--- off? How about that? Thanks.”