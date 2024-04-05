'Crazy Train Is Off the Rails': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Claiming New York City Earthquake Was God Telling America to 'Repent'

Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attributed the recent 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the New York City area to a divine message from God.

Greene, a self-proclaimed "Christian nationalist," took to social media to express her views on the earthquake, stating: "God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more to come. I pray that our country listens."

The seismic event, which originated in northern New Jersey , has sparked controversy and skepticism among certain circles.

MTG has a theory about the latest earthquake in New York.

This religious proclamation was made through a tweet to her one million followers. However, Greene's post quickly received a community note clarifying, "Eclipses are not random, they follow strict mathematical rules and can be predicted centuries before they happen. NASA has a site listing eclipses until the year 3000."

Others pointed out the irony that Trump's own golf club is located near the epicenter of the earthquake, adding a layer of disbelief to Greene's divine interpretation.

Critics were quick to respond to Greene's claims, with one social media user humorously referencing her past controversial statements by mentioning " Jewish Space Lasers " and the " Gazpacho Police ."

One user shared the congresswoman's comments in a post that read, "Okay, I'm calling it, the crazy train is off the rails. Put this woman in a padded cell before she goes full Count Frollo on us."

Another person joked, "I’m not saying Marjorie Taylor Greene is thick but rumor has it she once spelled America with a 4."

A third user commented, "Isn't Marjorie Taylor Greene the one who was hooking up with random guys at the gym while she was married, but now she's telling others to repent because of the earthquake?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!