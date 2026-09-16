ENTERTAINMENT Sunny Hostin Accuses Hollywood of 'Insane' Racial Gatekeeping as She Resorts to AI Production Company After Industry Allegedly Ignored Her Novels Source: THE VIEW/ABC Sunny Hostin claimed there's 'insane' racial gatekeeping in Hollywood. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sunny Hostin sparked significant controversy during the Friday, September 11, broadcast of The View when she defended her decision to partner with an artificial intelligence startup, citing "insane" racial gatekeeping in Hollywood as the reason her book trilogy has not been adapted into films or television series. Hostin recently licensed her name, books and likeness to the AI film production company Fountain 0. She intends to use generative AI to bypass traditional studio executives and produce screen adaptations of her bestselling fictional trilogy — self described as "s---," which includes Summer on the Bluffs, Summer on Sag Harbor and Summer on Highland Beach.

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Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Clashed Over Use of AI in Hollywood

Source: @TheView/YOUTUBE 'The gatekeeping in Hollywood around Black and Brown creative content is insane,' the talk show panelist argued.

On the show, Hostin explained her choice by calling out industry bias, saying, "I've written a trilogy, and for six years I've tried to get my films or my stories made into series and films. And the gatekeeping in Hollywood around Black and Brown creative content is insane. I cannot get New York Times best-selling books onto the screen to tell diverse stories to diverse communities.” Hostin's remarks drew immediate pushback from her co-hosts, most notably Joy Behar. Behar questioned the ethics of the deal, arguing that embracing AI-generated media takes livelihoods from real, working human professionals — including the Black and Brown writers, directors and actors Hostin claimed she wanted to elevate.

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'How Does That Help the Real Black Community?'

Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin defended her decision to license her name, books and likeness to an AI film production company.

“But if those people are, in fact, robots, how does that help the real Black community?” Behar asked. “They’re not robots, they’re AI images,” Hostin countered. When pressed on whether she was putting artists out of work by using automated tech, Hostin deflected by saying, "I'm not the person putting them out of work because the studios just won't make these projects."

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Source: @TheView/YOUTUBE 'Black and brown actors are not getting the jobs,' Sunny Hostin argued.

She maintained that AI is a valid "proof of concept" tool that lets marginalized creators generate a finished product to pitch directly to streaming platforms. “Because the stories are not being told, Joy. Because the real people are not getting jobs in Hollywood. Black and brown actors are not getting the jobs,” Hostin added. The segment drew sharp online criticism from audiences and industry professionals alike. Many critics labeled her stance as hypocritical, pointing out that utilizing AI to build a project instead of hiring independent minority artists undermines the creative community.

Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin faced backlash over her decision to work with an AI production company.