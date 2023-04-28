Sunny Hostin Hits Back at Meghan McCain After She Disses 'The View': 'Our Show is a Wonderful Place'
Sunny Hostin decided to keep it classy when discussing Meghan McCain’s recent column bashing The View.
On Thursday, April 27, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, The View host was asked about McCain’s article that detailed the "toxic" work environment she endured while she worked for the show.
"Let me take a drink," Hostin joked after Cohen asked her to weigh in on the situation. "I have not read the column. I have heard about it. Our show is a wonderful place."
"Ratings are great," Cohen commented back to Hostin.
"They've always been great, and we're really good now," she said in agreement. "We're the number one talk show in the country, I'm happy to say."
The lawyer turned talk show host confessed she was "surprised" the daughter of the late John McCain decided to write so negatively about The View after leaving the show almost two years ago.
"Her husband [Ben Domenech] likes to mean tweet about me, which is shocking, but Meghan and I have always been friendly. We've remained friends," Hostin added.
The New York City native then tried to convince Cohen to get McCain on The Real Housewives franchise.
"She'd be great on Potomac or any of them. I wish her well," she said about her former co-worker. "We're really happy on the show. We're really a cohesive group, and god bless."
In the column addressed by Hostin and Cohen, McCain made some scathing comments regarding the show and its hosts.
The 38-year-old began by comparing her exit from The View to a "very public, very nasty breakup with an infamous ex-boyfriend."
In the majority of the article, McCain referenced a recent interview with another former host of the program, Rosie O’Donnell. O’Donnell went on a recent episode of "Now What? With Brooke Shields" where she recounted her negative experience as part of the show. McCain described throughout her writing how much the comedian’s words resonated with her experience.
O’Donnell particularly called out long-time host Whoopi Goldberg.
"Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally - while I was sitting there," she claimed. "The worst experience I've ever had on live television was interacting with her."
The famous republican added that O’Donnell’s remarks about Goldberg particularly "clicked" with her.
