Sunseeker X3 Plus Launches: A New Chapter for Smart, Stylish Lawn Care

Equipped with binocular 3D cameras and Vision AI, the X3 Plus can recognize and avoid more than 200 obstacles, garden tools, pets, toys, and more, offering safety and peace of mind. And it does all this almost silently, operating at just under 59 decibels, softer than a normal conversation.

But beyond the specs, this release represents a shift in mindset. Robotic mowing was a futuristic dream for a long time—an expensive, often overly complicated solution to a simple task. The X3 Plus brings that dream down to earth. It’s for busy families who don’t want to spend Saturdays behind a push mower, tech lovers who want smart features without a steep learning curve, and anyone who believes a well-kept lawn shouldn’t demand hours of effort or a gas can.

Over time, it does more than cut grass. With its floating deck and gentle turning mechanism, the mower delivers a more uniform trim and even lightly scarifies the soil. The result is a lawn that becomes healthier and softer with continued use, reducing the need for chemicals or manual maintenance.

Sunseeker’s entry into this segment arrives as interest in sustainable, automated home tools continues to climb. Consumers seek quiet, electric alternatives that fit into their lives. The X3 Plus is a product that is clean, quiet, and confident.

The mower is now available in the U.S. through Sunseeker’s website, with nationwide rollout expected this spring. Pricing will be positioned to make it one of the most accessible RTK+Vision AI mowers on the market.

For consumers, this isn’t just another robot on the lawn. It’s a small but meaningful upgrade to daily life. One that replaces noise with silence, stress with simplicity, and routine with reward.