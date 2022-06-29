SunyTheJeweler: A Jeweler With A Personal Touch

Jewelry is an important personal accessory. For many, it’s a form of personal expression. It can be one of the few things that can make you feel confident, powerful, or even beautiful. Whether it’s your wedding ring, engagement ring, or any other piece of jewelry you wear to represent who you are and what you stand for, the beauty in these objects is incomparable. Jewelry also holds great sentimental value, and many people pass it down from generation to generation as an heirloom with special meaning. As a result, many want unique, high-quality pieces that stand out from the rest. SunyTheJeweler is a dedicated and skilled jeweler who specializes in creating unique, high-quality jewelry. He takes pride in his work, and his designs are unlike anything you’ll find at your typical jewelry store.

One of SunyTheJeweler’s most famous designs is the GS 10 Pristine, a golden first-edition Charizard card made for the renowned YouTuber and sometimes boxer Logan Paul. SunyTheJeweler made this statement piece for Logan’s debut boxing match against former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. The rare diamond Pokemon was worth millions of dollars and was a guaranteed show stopper. Logan’s collaboration with SunyTheJeweler didn’t end there. The next time Logan went back to the brand, they went bigger and better, producing a Pokémon diamond pendant with over 50 carats of diamonds. With this latest piece, Logan Paul donned the world’s most expensive Pokemon trading card—a Pikachu Illustrator valued at a staggering $5,275,000.