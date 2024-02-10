Home > Photos PHOTOS Superbowl Las Vegas! See Inside All The Hottest Parties And Events On The Vegas Strip for Superbowl Weekend! Source: getty;medium rare

It's almost Game Time in Las Vegas as a slew of big name celebs jetted into town to kick off Superbowl Weekend! Scroll Down Below to Check out all the hottest pics from the biggest events and parties in Sin City, and find out where the place to party on the strip was this Superbowl Weekend!

Article continues below advertisement

Super Bowl weekend kicked off with a bang at Shaquille O’Neal’s carnival-themed music festival – Shaq’s Fun House at the legendary XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Along with stellar live performances from Lil’ Wayne, Diplo, and the big man himself, DJ DIESEL aka Shaq, many celebs stopped by to celebrate the weekend with Shaq,

Source: Medium Rare

Nick & Vanessa Lachey pose together on the red carpet at SHAQ'S FUN HOUSE at XS at Wynn in Las Vegas on Friday February 9th 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: medium rare

Diplo on the red carpet before he played for the crowd at SHAQ'S FUN HOUSE at XS at Wynn in Las Vegas on Friday February 9th 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady joined Fontainebleau Development’s Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Soffer, Fontainebleau Chief Brand and Design Officer Peter Arnell, and Emmy Award-winning Broadcaster Jim Gray on Friday February 9th to announce the first ever Hall of Excellence, a one-of-a-kind sports and rare memorabilia museum opening at Fontainebleau Las Vegas later this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: VENETIAN RESORTS LAS VEGAS

To welcome football fans to Las Vegas for Big Game weekend, Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro surprised guests with a special appearance and delectable treats at Yahoo Sportsbook inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The famed baker and television personality brought an over-the-top cake from Carlo’s Bakery, specially decorated for the Championship Game complete with The Venetian Resort’s emblem, the Roman numeral 58 for the annual big game, Buddy then handed out his famous cannoli and cake while taking time to pose for pictures and talk football with Sportsbook guests.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOVI Inc

Green Day attended EA SPORTS™ Presents The Madden Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada where they later performed for the crowd.

Source: getty images for verizon

Sofia Boutella and Zack Snyder speak onstage during Netflix Presents: @NetflixGeeked Kickoff at Verizon Live at Super Bowl LVIII on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas.