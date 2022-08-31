Supermodel Siew Pui Yi Collaborates On A Hollywood Project. Here’s All You Need To Know!
It is no denying that modeling remains a dream profession for many girls and women. After all, models are surrounded by glitz and glamour that makes the audience drool over their flawless beauty. While many supermodels have taken their work on an international scale, one of the most popular names is Siew Pui Yi. Setting the webspace on fire with her sultry and sensational photo shoots, supermodel Siew Pui Yi has set her footmark on a global level.
The influencer and ravishing diva enjoys colossal fanfare among the youth and her bold pictures have often left her fans in awe. Beginning her career during her teenage with brand photo shoots, she has worked with the biggest fashion houses and global brands. Garnering immense popularity for her semi-nude pictures, Siew Pui Yi has built a fanbase all over the world.
And now it’s Hollywood calling for the scintillating model and actress. Yes, you read that right. Siew Pui Yi recently was in the USA for one of her collaboration projects with a leading magazine. The supermodel shot some alluring pictures in Hollywood which took her fans into a frenzy. “It was my maiden project in the States, and I feel privileged to have got an opportunity to work with some of the reputed names from the fashion industry”, said Siew Pui Yi.
The model further went on to say that it was always on her bucket list to stand by the Hollywood sign. Revealing about it, she said, “Dreaming about it from childhood to achieving the dream, it feels surreal. In one of her pictures shared on the gram, Siew Pui Yi is flaunting her sexy back while standing by the Hollywood sign. Regardless to say, the smoking hot model knows how to raise the mercury level high with her hotness quotient.
On inquiring if the actress has signed any Hollywood biggie, Siew stated that she had a grand collaboration with a brand. The actress did not reveal much but said that she will share the news with her fans soon. Moreover, during her shoot, the Malaysian model collaborated and learnt a lot from the US models. “It is always enriching when you get to work with creative talents. There’s a lot I got to learn from my shoot in the USA. I hope to work with other talented professionals soon”, she added.
As Siew Pui Yi continues to lure everyone with her jaw-dropping photo shoots, the model expresses her gratitude to her fans. On being asked about the reaction to her backless picture in LA, the actress expressed by saying that she did not expect such an overwhelming response from the netizens. In addition, the supermodel has faced great backlash in the past for promoting nudity in the digital space. However, she deals with the trolls like a boss lady.
Sharing one of her anecdotes, Siew Pui Yi revealed that she was blackmailed in her teenage by a hacker to pay a hefty amount or her nude pictures would be leaked into the public domain. Little did the model know that she would go on to dominate the modeling industry with her sultry pictures on the internet. Interestingly, Siew Pui Yi's work has made her one of the most bankable models and influencers across Asia.
As Siew Pui Yi gears up for other exciting projects in the USA, she hopes to understand the cultural differences and the language barrier. Calling her experience a memorable one, the supermodel has an array of interesting projects in the pipeline. With her ticket to Hollywood, it is clear that Siew Pui Yi has a lot to achieve in her glorifying career.