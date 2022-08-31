Supermodel Siew Pui Yi Collaborates On A Hollywood Project. Here’s All You Need To Know!

The model further went on to say that it was always on her bucket list to stand by the Hollywood sign. Revealing about it, she said, “Dreaming about it from childhood to achieving the dream, it feels surreal. In one of her pictures shared on the gram, Siew Pui Yi is flaunting her sexy back while standing by the Hollywood sign. Regardless to say, the smoking hot model knows how to raise the mercury level high with her hotness quotient.

On inquiring if the actress has signed any Hollywood biggie, Siew stated that she had a grand collaboration with a brand. The actress did not reveal much but said that she will share the news with her fans soon. Moreover, during her shoot, the Malaysian model collaborated and learnt a lot from the US models. “It is always enriching when you get to work with creative talents. There’s a lot I got to learn from my shoot in the USA. I hope to work with other talented professionals soon”, she added.