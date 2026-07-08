Supermodel Stella Maxwell Poses Topless on Vacation in Hot New Clip: Watch

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Stella Maxwell is heating up social media once again! The Victoria's Secret Angel and supermodel had fans drooling over a new Instagram video where she posed topless in the middle of the ocean. In the clip, Maxwell sat on the rocks with her wet blonde hair down, strategically covering herself with her arms and legs.

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The Comments

Source: MEGA Stella Maxwell's fans made sure to comment on the video.

"Eivissaaaa❤️‍🔥," the model captioned her post. "Ok ok OKAYYY🔥🔥🔥," commented one of her followers. Another compared her to a mythical creature, stating, "Wooo, just seen a mermaid ❤️❤️." "A Goddess 🔝🔥💥✨🫶," gushed a third. With a fourth saying she is the "princess of the islanddd👑."

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New Beau

Source: MEGA Stella Maxwell showed up to Paris Fashion Week with her new boyfriend.

It appears that Maxwell is on vacation with her new boyfriend, 38-year-old Italian music producer and DJ Anyma, whose real name is Matteo Milleri. The hot new lovers were spotted on Friday, July 3, in Spain as they made their way to a dock for an afternoon boat ride with friends. They recently made their debut as a couple after several months of dating during Paris Fashion Week. They posed for photos while attending the Vetements Menswear show on Friday, June 26, before sitting together in the front row.

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'Really Happy Together'

Source: MEGA Stella Maxwell and DJ Anyma are getting 'serious.'

The couple's relationship was first reported in April of this year, when TMZ shared that the two of them had “been seeing each other for a couple of months now, and it’s getting serious." "We’re told the two are really happy together as the relationship continues to grow," the outlet added at the time. Maxwell was also featured in the visuals for Anyma's Coachella set during his performance. He was the first electronic artist to hold a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, and has built a huge following for his immersive shows that blend music and digital art. Both of them have previously been linked to other celebrities in the past. Anyma was previously married to Vittoria Ceretti, who has been dating Leonardo DiCaprio for the past couple of years. Maxwell dated Kristen Stewart for a while years ago and has also been linked to Miley Cyrus and Liam Payne.

Highly Acclaimed

Source: MEGA Stella Maxwell has modeled for some of the biggest names in fashion.