North West Accused of Looking 'Uncomfortable' as She Awkwardly Hugs French Model in Viral Video: Watch

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North West, 13, has gone viral again this week after a video of her and 23-year-old model Matteo Sinet was posted to X during Paris Fashion Week. West, the oldest daughter of famous parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, appeared to be approached by Sinet at the Vetements Menswear Spring and Summer 2027 show in France on Friday, June 26.

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Awkward Encounter

Source: @skepta/X North West had an awkward encounter at a show during Paris Fashion Week.

In the video, shared to the popular platform by rapper Skepta, Sinet is seen approaching North for a photo opportunity. The 43-year-old rapper drew attention to the already awkward situation by captioning the post, “A blind man could see she wanted a handshake,” after Matteo went in for a hug instead. “My fans know I try to stay out of people's business, but d*** the way grown men, complete strangers, try to use North makes me sick,” Skepta shared after the fact on Saturday, before finishing with, “Protect your kids, people. Protect your kids!” Many people who saw the video took to the comments, saying the teen "looked so uncomfortable" and called out the apparent awkwardness of the video.

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A blind man could see she wanted a handshake kmt pic.twitter.com/Tsn1QRquSp — Big Smoke - (@Skepta) June 27, 2026 Source: @skepta/X

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'You Don't Ignore That'

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Source: @sinetmatteo/instagram North West was reportedly not uncomfortable at all.

Some commenters stood up for Matteo, saying he did not "make it weird" and that he "barely even hugged her" at all, but Skepta did not care. He replied with, “What are you talking about?! She is 13 years old and she put her hand out for a handshake, you don’t ignore that. I can’t believe some these [sic] replies to my tweet.” One person declared, "People are too handsy with this little girl." Skepta commented once more, saying, "Sickening 🤮 schools teaching French, German & English when really the language most people need to f------ learn is ‘Body Language.'" However, a source told Page Six that North “wasn’t uncomfortable at all and just wasn’t sure if [Sinet] wanted to shake hands or hug,” when attending the show without her parents. Kayne was reportedly in Paris at the same time, but did not attend the show with his daughter.

Another Headline for North

Source: @skepta/X North West rocked her trademarked blue hair during Paris Fashion Week.