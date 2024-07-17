Real Housewives of the Supreme Court! Meet 5 Justices' Wives Who Made Headlines — for the Wrong Reasons!

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh's wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, made headlines in 2018 when she sided with her husband amid the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Ashley constantly spoke up to defend Brett, and she also sat beside him in an interview when they were questioned about Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez's claims in 2018.

"No. I mean, I know Brett. I've known him for 17 years. And this is not at all…it's really hard to believe. He's decent, he's kind, he's good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett," Ashley told Fox News.

The wife's decision to support her husband became a test amid the #MeToo era, as the movement saw an increase in the number of women believing female accusers.