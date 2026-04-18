Why Did Supriya Ganesh Leave 'The Pitt' Cast? Everything to Know About Her Character's Future

Supriya Ganesh has played Dr. Samira Mohan on the first two seasons of 'The Pitt.'

According to a source familiar with the situation, Ganesh's exit from The Pitt is a story-driven decision, particularly since the series is set in a teaching hospital. The show's Season 2 featured Dr. Mohan trying to figure out her next steps as a senior resident nearing the end of her residency.

Supriya Ganesh , who has played Dr. Samira Mohan on the first two seasons of the hit HBO Max medical series , will not return for Season 3, Variety confirmed.

The Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center is saying goodbye to one of its residents.

Reflecting on how the show had changed her life, Ganesh added, "There's so many ways I can't count. I mean, I will say, I feel so much love from the medical community. They really love the show, and I think they relate to a lot of moments my characters had, too, so that's been really great."

"She has some really great moments that I think the fans have been craving," she said.

Before the news about the creative decision emerged, Ganesh told People she was "really excited" for fans to watch The Pitt Season 2 because they "really get to delve into Samira's personal life a bit more."

While at The Pitt's PaleyFest event, the show's lead star, Noah Wyle, reflected on Ganesh's exit and explained why departures are part of the series' nature.

"It's an inevitability that's going to happen every season with this show because as writers we're hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically," he told Variety.

Wyle, who also serves as the show's executive producer, explained, "As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning. And I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors. We're going to miss her."

While Ganesh will no longer be part of The Pitt Season 3, Wyle promised to bring in "a couple new medical students" and "probably another resident or two."

His comments resonated with what The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill said about the medical profession affecting the casting changes.

"It's sort of the nature of the show," he shared. "Unfortunately, the way the medical profession works, you come in, you learn, you move on, and we want to try and be as truthful to that process as possible. So we're going to turn over our cast. But I think it's a great launching pad for people and that's the best we can do."

Ganesh did not attend the PaleyFest event, telling fans she was not sure why it was "not removed off the site."

"I know some of you bought tickets to see me, and I hope you know this is not a decision I take lightly. Love you all," she said.