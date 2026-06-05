Susan Boyle Reveals Retirement Plans After 'Difficult' Recovery From 2022 Stroke

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Boyle is ready for retirement. The Britain's Got Talent star, 65, revealed in a new interview that she plans to retire in 2027 after she records her final album and completes a biopic.

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Boyle Sidelined by Stroke

Source: @susanboylemusic/instagram Susan Boyle admitted life felt 'surreal' after suffering a stroke in 2022.

The news comes after a stroke in 2022 left her unable to sing. "It feels surreal to be here now," Boyle told The Sun in an interview published Friday, June 5. "I never thought I would be able to come this far. I’ve had a lot of encouragement and the public have been so ­loving to me." Reclaiming her voice after the stroke hasn't been easy. "I have had a lot of speech therapy," the Scottish singer explained. "It was difficult at first, but after the first few weeks, my voice slowly started to come back. I have been having a lot of vocal lessons, too, for my singing."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Susan Boyle placed second on 'Britain's Got Talent,' but still achieved great success.

She admits her singing skills "still need some work," but she's "sure" her ability will "come back." "I am taking wee baby steps," she said. "If you go too fast, too soon, you go down a hole. It took a while for my confidence to come back with my music. But I am getting there. Slowly."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Boyle Returned to the Spotlight

Source: MEGA 'Music is my life,' Susan Boyle said.

She returned to the spotlight recently with commercials for Scottish soda Irn-Bru and Cornetto ice cream. For Boyle, returning to the studio to record again for the Cornetto commercial felt good. "Music is my life," she said. "When I couldn’t do it, I really missed it, so I can’t tell you how good it feels to return." As for future plans, Boyle hopes to tour and make a new album. "I think I have got another album in me, for sure," she said. "It is something I do want to do, so I say, ‘Bring it on.’"

Simon Cowell Reflected On Susan Boyle's First Impression

Source: MEGA Simon Cowell called Susan Boyle 'a real character.'