Golden Bachelor’s Susan Noles Finds Love With Handsome Frenchman: 'He Is Everything I Ever Dreamed Of'
Heartwarming news for fans of Susan Noles: the 67-year-old Golden Bachelor star is officially off the market! But don't expect to spot her sipping cocktails in Golden Bachelor In Paradise next season — she's too busy swooning over her new beau, a dapper Frenchman named Frederic.
"When you least expect, never give up hope …" Noles declared in a vibrant Instagram post on April 21, accompanied by a heartfelt video showcasing her sun-soaked adventures with Frederic.
The clips are a delightful tapestry of romantic beach outings, clearly proving that Noles has found her own slice of paradise. And Bachelor Nation is here for it! Jesse Palmer, the charismatic host, couldn't contain his excitement, commenting, "I'm so happy for you Susan, you deserve this!!!!"
That didn't stop there, however. A curious fan chimed in, "Yay! He's a lucky guy! But I heard rumors you were going on Paradise."
Without missing a beat, Noles replied, "That's why I announced this, I won't be going."
This big reveal came shortly after she discussed her budding romance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast, alongside co-host Kathy Swarts.
In an endearing twist, Noles shared that she met Frederic during a casual trip to St. Martin with her 71-year-old friend. But their connection was sparked not by candlelit dinners, but by a simple swipe on Tinder.
"Kathy and I were having a fabulous vacation and one night we went to bed. She was upstairs, I was in my room, and I was playing games on my computer and I could not sleep. And I thought, you know what? What have I got to lose? I went on Tinder," Noles confessed.
"I saw somebody, I swiped, and then I didn't get on for like three days … I decided to check back in and there was a message and I was like 'Oh!' So that was the fun part. Of course, he is French and he speaks French."
Now, even with a 14-year age gap, Noles and Frederic are making it work, overcoming language barriers with the help of a translation app.
"I can't even explain this feeling," Noled gushed to Swarts, sharing that the couple has already exchanged "I love you's."
"I think he is everything I've ever dreamed of. The way he treats me and takes care of me. Kathy, when I broke my arm, I needed to shower. The man showered me, shaved my legs, washed me, I mean, he took care of me like no other. They don't make them like this. I don't know where it came from, but I'm blessed. I feel blessed,” she shared.
With such a profound connection blossoming, Noles made it clear that her heart belongs to Frederic, announcing her decision against joining Bachelor Nation for the upcoming season of BiP because she "found the love of [her] life."
Noles rose to fame as one of the beloved contestants on The Golden Bachelor in 2023, where, although sparks didn't fly with Gerry Turner, she forged an unbreakable bond with Swarts. After experimenting in the dating world and briefly chatting with a potential love interest from the show, it's safe to say Noles has finally found her match.