Golden Bachelor's Susan Noles Blames Theresa Nist for Gerry Turner Divorce, Says He Was 'Frustrated' She Changed Her Mind About Moving
Though Susan Noles was eliminated in the fifth week of The Golden Bachelor, she had nothing but nice things to say about Gerry Turner — in fact, she defended him when it came to his shocking divorce from Theresa Nist.
"I've gotta support this man a little bit. I feel like he got the wrong end of it," Noles explained on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, where she appeared alongside fellow contestant Kathy Swarts.
Noles explained it was Nist changing her tune on relocating that ultimately lead to the split, as before they tied the knot this past January, the estranged spouses were going to move to South Carolina together.
"Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job. He got frustrated. Who can blame him?" Noles pointed out of Nist wanting to stay in New Jersey. "I mean, I would've never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere."
Swarts chimed in to note that they don't think either of them are bad people. "Gerry's a nice guy. Theresa's a lovely lady. S--- happens. Sorry. It does," she stated. "We like them both. You know, I'm sorry. You know someone a month or six weeks and these things happen."
Despite Turner — who lives in North Carolina — and Nist announcing their plans to divorce in April, Noles and Swarts believe their romance was the real deal.
"I think they got caught up in the moment. We watched them fall in love. They bonded that first night, on that date," said Noles.
Added Swarts, "It was so obvious after their initial meeting and then their first one-on-one. You could just feel it."
As OK! reported, the reality stars announced their divorce on Good Morning America three months after getting hitched.
"The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart," the father-of-two shared. "I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day."
However, a source told a news outlet that the duo's inner circle knew the marriage was "never going to work."
"Things have been tough for months," the source shared at the time. "They’ve been fighting since right after the wedding."