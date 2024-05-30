Golden Bachelor's Susan Noles Blames Theresa Nist for Gerry Turner Divorce, Says He Was 'Frustrated' She Changed Her Mind About Moving

"Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job. He got frustrated. Who can blame him?" Noles pointed out of Nist wanting to stay in New Jersey. "I mean, I would've never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere."

Swarts chimed in to note that they don't think either of them are bad people. "Gerry's a nice guy. Theresa's a lovely lady. S--- happens. Sorry. It does," she stated. "We like them both. You know, I'm sorry. You know someone a month or six weeks and these things happen."