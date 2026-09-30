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Former Rep. Susan Wild Slams Rep. Jasmine Crockett as a 'Narcissistic Drama Queen' Over Endorsement Snub Amid Texas Senate Race Tension

Split image of Susan Wild and Jasmine Crockett
Source: MEGA

Wild slammed Crockett's endorsement snub.

Sept. 30 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

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Rep. Jasmine Crockett's feud with James Talarico has roped in one of Crockett's colleagues.

Former Rep. Susan Wild, who served with Crockett in Congress, slammed Crockett as a "narcissistic drama queen" over the 45-year-old's endorsement snub.

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Wild Rips Jasmine Crockett

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image of Susan Wild said Crockett was a 'narcissistic drama queen.'
Source: MEGA

Susan Wild said Crockett was a 'narcissistic drama queen.'

On September 28, Crockett listed 14 candidates she endorsed with her "Fueling Individual Rights Everywhere" PAC. Notably off the list was Talarico, who defeated Crockett in the Texas Senate Democratic primary.

Wild wasn't amused by Crockett's notable snub.

"F--- her. That’s all I can say," the former Pennsylvania Rep. said in a blunt X post. "And that statement has nothing to do with blind loyalty to Dems. It has everything to do with her being a narcissistic drama queen who has used her platform (such as it is) only to advance herself. Karma will suck."

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Crockett Is Tepid on Talarico

Photo of Crockett hasn't been very enthusiastic about Talarico's campaign.
Source: MEGA

Crockett hasn't been very enthusiastic about Talarico's campaign.

Crockett has been widely criticized for appearing noticeably less than enthused for Talarico, particularly given her devout base of supporters.

Crockett has said she wouldn't campaign with Talarico, focusing instead on down ballot races.

“I will be campaigning down ballot,” Crockett said, recalling Beto O'Rourke's 2018 run. “Because when we’re looking at a state like Texas, we’ve tried this, where we’ve got one amazing candidate that’s running at the top of the ticket.

In August, she voiced that she was not convinced Talarico could win in Texas, blaming Democrats for supposedly not putting enough money into the race. The race has since gone on to become one of the most expensive in United States history.

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Crockett Fires Back

Photo of Crockett slammed her critics.
Source: MEGA

Crockett slammed her critics.

As critics piled on over her September endorsement snub, Crockett fired back at her critics in an X post.

"Y’all are corny! I keep receipts. I’ll be happy when people either give a d--- about FACTS or news media goes back to the news instead of deciding to ride the tabloid lane..."

Crockett pulled up an X post after she lost the primary in which she said, "This morning I called James and congratulated him on becoming the Senate nominee... With the primary behind us, Democrats must rally around our nominees and win. I’m committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot."

Crockett's Chris Brown Controversy

Photo of Crockett drew controversy for honoring Chris Brown.
Source: MEGA

Crockett drew controversy for honoring Chris Brown.

Crockett has recently drawn controversy for honoring Chris Brown in the Congressional Record for his contributions to music. Brown notably has a history of violence against women.

She appeared on stage to give the honor at a September 12 concert at Arlington, Texas' AT&T stadium. "Right now, we are experiencing Black joy to the highest level, and I wanted to make sure we document that in the Congressional Record," she said at the event.

Crockett was criticized for the event, but Brown was grateful.

“Thank you so much,” Brown wrote to Crockett in an Instagram post. “I apologize for any backlash you have to deal with for awarding me. I’m not political but I move off of frequency and energy and I’m so grateful. ONCE AGAIN, THANK YOU.”

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