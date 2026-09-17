NEWS Chris Brown Slams Texas Rep. Venton Jones for 'Tap Dancing and Apologizing' After Politician's Award for the Singer Receives Criticism Source: MEGA ; @ventonjonestx/INSTAGRAM Chris Brown shaded Venton Jones after he apologized for giving the singer an award despite his history of domestic violence. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 17 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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R&B singer Chris Brown publicly blasted Democratic Texas State Rep. Venton Jones, accusing him of "tap dancing and apologizing" after the lawmaker backed away from honoring the singer at a recent concert. On September 12, Jones and fellow Texas Democrat, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, took the stage during Brown and Usher's co-headlining tour stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. They presented the artists with official honors — including an acknowledgment in the Congressional Record — to recognize their music careers and help mobilize voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

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'Hurt, Frustration and Pain'

Source: MEGA Chris Brown infamously assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna during their relationship.

The presentation ignited intense online backlash from constituents and domestic violence advocates, who pointed to Brown's 2009 felony conviction for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, as well as more recent legal issues. In response to the outcry, Jones appeared on "The Don Lemon Show" on September 14 to publicly apologize. During the interview, Jones stated, "I want to offer an apology to Black women, to women and to anyone who has experienced domestic violence and really express that it was not my intention to stoke the traumas that go into that.” Jones later echoed these sentiments in a statement, noting his choices had caused "hurt, frustration and pain.”

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Chris Brown Shades Venton Jones

Source: MEGA Chris Brown told Venton Jones to 'keep' the award after the drama.

The "Poppin'" singer did not take the apology well and responded with a fiery Instagram post. Brown told the politician to "keep that award," stating he no longer wanted the legislative recognition. He accused Jones of "tap dancing and apologizing" purely out of fear of losing voters and political support. Brown clarified that he never requested the honor, writing: "Funny thing is… y'all came to me with this! Not the other way around. I was minding my d---- business.” He closed by asking politicians to leave him alone so he could focus on the paying fans who support his sold-out shows.

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Source: MEGA Police reports revealed the singer punched Rihanna and threatened to kill her in 2009.

Jones has since deleted photos of the award presentation from his social media accounts. Crockett has not yet publicly commented on the controversy. Brown's career has been overshadowed by a documented history of domestic violence, physical assault and restraining orders involving multiple partners. On February 8, 2009, hours before they were scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, an argument between Brown (then 19) and his then-girlfriend Rihanna (then 20) turned violent inside a vehicle. According to police reports, Brown repeatedly punched Rihanna, put her in a headlock that restricted her breathing and threatened to kill her. Photos of Rihanna's severely bruised and bloodied face were leaked, sparking global outrage.

Inside Chris Brown's Troubled Past

Source: MEGA Chris Brown's ex Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against him.