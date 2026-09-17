Chris Brown Slams Texas Rep. Venton Jones for 'Tap Dancing and Apologizing' After Politician's Award for the Singer Receives Criticism
Sept. 17 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET
R&B singer Chris Brown publicly blasted Democratic Texas State Rep. Venton Jones, accusing him of "tap dancing and apologizing" after the lawmaker backed away from honoring the singer at a recent concert.
On September 12, Jones and fellow Texas Democrat, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, took the stage during Brown and Usher's co-headlining tour stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.
They presented the artists with official honors — including an acknowledgment in the Congressional Record — to recognize their music careers and help mobilize voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
'Hurt, Frustration and Pain'
The presentation ignited intense online backlash from constituents and domestic violence advocates, who pointed to Brown's 2009 felony conviction for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, as well as more recent legal issues.
In response to the outcry, Jones appeared on "The Don Lemon Show" on September 14 to publicly apologize.
During the interview, Jones stated, "I want to offer an apology to Black women, to women and to anyone who has experienced domestic violence and really express that it was not my intention to stoke the traumas that go into that.”
Jones later echoed these sentiments in a statement, noting his choices had caused "hurt, frustration and pain.”
Chris Brown Shades Venton Jones
The "Poppin'" singer did not take the apology well and responded with a fiery Instagram post. Brown told the politician to "keep that award," stating he no longer wanted the legislative recognition.
He accused Jones of "tap dancing and apologizing" purely out of fear of losing voters and political support.
Brown clarified that he never requested the honor, writing: "Funny thing is… y'all came to me with this! Not the other way around. I was minding my d---- business.”
He closed by asking politicians to leave him alone so he could focus on the paying fans who support his sold-out shows.
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Jones has since deleted photos of the award presentation from his social media accounts. Crockett has not yet publicly commented on the controversy.
Brown's career has been overshadowed by a documented history of domestic violence, physical assault and restraining orders involving multiple partners.
On February 8, 2009, hours before they were scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, an argument between Brown (then 19) and his then-girlfriend Rihanna (then 20) turned violent inside a vehicle.
According to police reports, Brown repeatedly punched Rihanna, put her in a headlock that restricted her breathing and threatened to kill her. Photos of Rihanna's severely bruised and bloodied face were leaked, sparking global outrage.
Inside Chris Brown's Troubled Past
Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault. He was sentenced to five years of probation, 1,400 hours of community service and mandatory domestic violence counseling.
While the 2009 assault of Rihanna remains his most famous criminal conviction, it is part of a broader pattern of domestic abuse allegations spanning nearly two decades.
In 2017, model and actress Karrueche Tran, who dated Brown on and off following his split from Rihanna, took legal action against him after enduring ongoing harassment.
Tran testified in court that Brown had been physically abusive during their relationship, claiming he punched her in the stomach and pushed her down a flight of stairs. She also provided the court with threatening text messages from Brown, including one where he wrote, "I’m not being nice anymore to you... I will take all your s--- and knock the youth out of your face."
A judge granted Tran a permanent five-year restraining order, forcing Brown to stay at least 100 yards away from her.
Beyond his high-profile relationships, Brown has faced multiple other police investigations regarding violence against women, and most recently, he was involved in an altercation with a man.
In July, he pleaded guilty to a charge of affray in London following a 2023 nightclub bottle attack on a music producer.