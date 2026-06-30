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Suspected Murderer Found Dead Beside Alleged Victim After Suffering From a Heart Attack While Dumping the Body

split image of Daniel Robbins and Jessica Folds
Source: Aarons Bessemer-Birmingham Mortuary SVC; Facebook / Jessica Folds

Authorities found the bodies of Daniel Robbins and Jessica Folds in a remote Alabama forest on June 10.

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June 30 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

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Two bodies discovered in a secluded Alabama forest have left investigators piecing together a grim sequence of events.

Authorities believe a man accused of killing a woman died of an apparent heart attack while attempting to dispose of her body.

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Bodies Found in Remote Alabama Forest

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image of Investigators believe Daniel Robbins fatally strangled Jessica Folds during a domestic dispute before attempting to dispose of her body.
Source: Aarons Bessemer-Birmingham Mortuary SVC

Investigators believe Daniel Robbins fatally strangled Jessica Folds during a domestic dispute before attempting to dispose of her body.

Law enforcement officers responded to a wooded area in Alabama on June 10 after a passerby spotted a pickup truck sitting on a dirt road with its engine still running and the driver's side door left open, per TMZ.

The unusual scene prompted authorities to search the surrounding area.

During that search, investigators discovered the bodies of 30-year-old Daniel Robbins and 34-year-old Jessica Folds lying next to one another in a nearby ditch.

Officials said Robbins' body was found in the fetal position beside Folds.

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Investigators Believe Woman Was Strangled

image of Officials believe Daniel Robbins suffered a heart attack while allegedly dumping Jessica Folds' body.
Source: Facebook / Jessica Folds

Officials believe Daniel Robbins suffered a heart attack while allegedly dumping Jessica Folds' body.

According to the autopsy results, Folds was fatally strangled.

Authorities believe the killing stemmed from a domestic dispute, though they have not identified where the alleged homicide occurred.

Officials said the evidence gathered so far points to Folds being killed before both bodies were found, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators also believe Robbins suffered an apparent heart attack while attempting to dispose of Folds' body.

He had a preexisting heart condition, according to his ex-wife, per WTVM.

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'Brightened the World'

image of A passerby alerted authorities after spotting Daniel Robbins' pickup truck running on a dirt road with the driver's door left open.
Source: Unsplash

A passerby alerted authorities after spotting Robbins' pickup truck running on a dirt road with the driver's door left open.

In her obituary, Folds was remembered for her kindness and the impact she had on those around her.

According to her obituary, she "lived and worked many places in the Auburn-Opelika area" and "touched the lives of many with her heart of gold, deep love for everyone, and smile that brightened the world."

Another Chilling Family Homicide

image of The Alabama case comes as a separate double-murder investigation unfolds in the Netherlands.
Source: FACEBOOK

The Alabama case comes as a separate double-murder investigation unfolds in the Netherlands.

The Alabama case comes as another gruesome murder investigation has made headlines this month.

In the Netherlands, a 15-year-old girl was arrested after authorities accused her of fatally stabbing both of her parents inside their home in Groningen.

Police have not identified a motive and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Johan and Mathilda, both 53.

According to local reports, the teenager allegedly sent graphic photographs from inside the home to classmates via WhatsApp after the attack.

One student said, per the Telegraaf, "You could see both of her parents lying on the ground with their eyes open. Her father was lying on the floor, and her mother was on the bed. There was blood visible and a knife."

Authorities urged members of the public not to share the images online and instead turn them over to law enforcement as the investigation continues.

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