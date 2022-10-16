Take A Stand In Sustainable Swimwear This Summer With Regan Hillyer’s Ascension Swim

They say that none of us have seen the sea the way the sea should be, so if you don’t like what plastics are doing to our world, brace yourself. Because every day, our waters deep-face a tsunami of throw-away artificial waste. Eight million pieces, to be exact.

You’ll see it there, floating on the surface or sitting on the bed of sand beneath your feet – impacting the health and wellness of our world’s greatest mystery – the ocean. So when these microplastics form, float, and kill creatures of the deep, what can we do to help?

By picking up the pieces, one swim at a time, New Zealand-born philanthropist Regan Hillyer, founder of Regan Hillyer International and manifestation master, is on a mission to put together a sustainable solution to help reduce our carbon footprint.