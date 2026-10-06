Sutton Stracke Talks Success of Her Annual Circular Fashion Event and Having the 'Support' of 'RHOBH' Costars Erika Jayne and Tracy Tutor
Oct. 6 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
Sutton Stracke is continuing to educate the world on sustainable ways to be fabulous.
For five years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has hosted her New York Fashion Week celebration honoring female pioneers in the circular fashion space. This time around, the entrepreneur upped the ante with a new event space and a wider audience to spread her environmentally conscious message.
Stracke spoke exclusively with OK! as Bravo cameras rolled on Season 16 about her costars Erika Jayne and Tracy Tutor being in attendance, being inspired by Susan Rockefeller, changing the setting of the annual gathering and how she's evolved over her years.
Having the 'Support' Of 'RHOBH' Costars Erika Jayne and Tracy Tutor
As Stracke rocked the red carpet, a few of her cast members were on hand for the gathering.
"Erika and Tracy are with me. They're staying in my apartment," the reality star revealed. "We were just with Rachel [Zoe]. It's been so fun to be here together for Fashion Week. Rachel has a big event tonight too, so we had to split up. So that was kind of sad, but we're all so busy. We all try to support one another. We went to see Erika in Chicago, and now we're back here again. No matter what happens with our relationships, we all try to support each other."
Honoring Susan Rockefeller
One of the night's guests was entrepreneur, conservationist and founder of Musings Magazine, Rockefeller, who's made a major impact in keeping fashion sustainable.
"She's a very good friend," Stracke explained. "She's also an inspiration for Sutton Brands. She's taught me so much about sustainability. She's taught me so much about circular fashion."
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Moving the Event to the Martha Graham Center for Contemporary Dance and the Evolution of the Gathering
While the event is typically held at The Waylon Bar, the philanthropist moved it to the brand-new Martha Graham Center for Contemporary Dance.
"They have not even opened here at Martha Graham, Stracke said. "As a dancer, to be in Martha Graham Studios is remarkable. This is an evening to celebrate our women pioneers of circularity and Martha Graham was a pioneer of dance. It's overwhelming for me."
How She's Changed Over the Past Few Years
As Stracke films her seventh season of RHOBH, she continues to evolve both on and off camera.
"I've grown so much," she emphasized. "For me it was really embracing that it's not scary to be divorced. It's not scary to be on your own, to work as a woman and to be a single mother. The whole thing. It's really incredible."