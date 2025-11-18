Sutton Stracke Reveals Burglars Stole All of Her Luxury Handbags and Fine Jewelry in Home Invasion: 'I Have Hired a 24-Hour Armed Security Team'
Nov. 18 2025, Published 10:42 a.m. ET
Sutton Stracke has hired armed guards after her Bel Air home was burglarized while she was attending BravoCon in Las Vegas in mid-November.
She exclusively told OK! in a statement: "On the morning of Saturday, November 15, I was notified by the Los Angeles Police Department that my residence had been the target of a home invasion earlier that day. The individuals involved entered through a kitchen window and stole all of my luxury handbags. They also took my fine jewelry. Since [then], I have hired a 24-hour armed security team and replaced the existing property surveillance systems. I am cooperating fully with authorities as they continue their investigation."
According to one outlet's report about the incident, the first call about a break-in came in around 2 p.m. Stracke’s dogwalker told a 911 operator the kitchen window had been broken.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's castmate Kathy Hilton's home was also broken into.
It was subsequently reported that the socialite's husband, Rick Hilton, called 911 after coming across three active burglars inside the residence.
It's not known at this time what was taken from Kathy and Rick's Bel Air mansion.
- Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna Show Up To Support 'RHOBH' Costar Dorit Kemsley After Terrifying Home Invasion
- RHOBH's PK Kemsley Declares Wife Dorit Kemsley Is 'In Shock' After Being Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion As He Rushes Home To Be By Her Side
- Teddi Mellencamp Slams 'RHOBH' Alum Dana Wilkey After Dorit Kemsley Home Invasion Scare: 'You Put Her And Her Kids In Danger'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dorit Kemsley's Home Was Invaded Several Years Ago
The RHOBH costars are just the latest members of the cast to have their homes burglarized.
In 2021, Dorit Kemsley was held up at gunpoint and robbed at her Encino Hills, Calif., home while her kids slept.
According to reports, Dorit pleaded with the thieves: "Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I'm a mother," to which one responded, "Kill her."
Dorit has suffered from PTSD since the terrifying home invasion.
The reality star's trauma following the incident has been a main storyline on the show and it's even been rumored that her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, set the robbery up for insurance purposes.
Kyle Richards' Home Was Also Burglarized
Meanwhile, Kathy's sister Kyle Richards was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry and handbags when her Encino, Calif., estate was broken into in 2017.
Kyle told an outlet at the time, "Everything was taken...Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children's baby bracelets. Obviously those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can't replace. They're completely invaluable."