OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > sutton stracke
EXCLUSIVE

Sutton Stracke Reveals Burglars Stole All of Her Luxury Handbags and Fine Jewelry in Home Invasion: 'I Have Hired a 24-Hour Armed Security Team'

photo of sutton stracke
Source: mega

The star explained that the robbers broke in through the kitchen window.

Nov. 18 2025, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

Sutton Stracke has hired armed guards after her Bel Air home was burglarized while she was attending BravoCon in Las Vegas in mid-November.

She exclusively told OK! in a statement: "On the morning of Saturday, November 15, I was notified by the Los Angeles Police Department that my residence had been the target of a home invasion earlier that day. The individuals involved entered through a kitchen window and stole all of my luxury handbags. They also took my fine jewelry. Since [then], I have hired a 24-hour armed security team and replaced the existing property surveillance systems. I am cooperating fully with authorities as they continue their investigation."

image of Sutton Stracke says she's hired 24-hour armed guards.
Source: mega

Sutton Stracke says she's hired 24-hour armed guards.

According to one outlet's report about the incident, the first call about a break-in came in around 2 p.m. Stracke’s dogwalker told a 911 operator the kitchen window had been broken.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's castmate Kathy Hilton's home was also broken into.

image of Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton's homes were both broken into in mid-November.
Source: mega

Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton's homes were both broken into in mid-November.

It was subsequently reported that the socialite's husband, Rick Hilton, called 911 after coming across three active burglars inside the residence.

It's not known at this time what was taken from Kathy and Rick's Bel Air mansion.

Dorit Kemsley's Home Was Invaded Several Years Ago

image of Dorit Kemsley was held up at gunpoint and robbed in 2021.
Source: mega

Dorit Kemsley was held up at gunpoint and robbed in 2021.

The RHOBH costars are just the latest members of the cast to have their homes burglarized.

In 2021, Dorit Kemsley was held up at gunpoint and robbed at her Encino Hills, Calif., home while her kids slept.

According to reports, Dorit pleaded with the thieves: "Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I'm a mother," to which one responded, "Kill her."

Dorit has suffered from PTSD since the terrifying home invasion.

The reality star's trauma following the incident has been a main storyline on the show and it's even been rumored that her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, set the robbery up for insurance purposes.

Kyle Richards' Home Was Also Burglarized

image of Kyle Richards was robbed of 'everything' in 2017.
Source: mega

Kyle Richards was robbed of 'everything' in 2017.

Meanwhile, Kathy's sister Kyle Richards was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry and handbags when her Encino, Calif., estate was broken into in 2017.

Kyle told an outlet at the time, "Everything was taken...Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children's baby bracelets. Obviously those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can't replace. They're completely invaluable."

