10 of Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel's Sweetest Moments Before Her Tragic Death

Somers and Hamel were not afraid to show their love in public.

In August 2018, they hugged outside Madeo Restaurant following their dinner date in Beverly Hills.

Somers once shared on "Heather Dubrow's World" podcast that their relationship had always been amazing despite never welcoming a child together. The Step by Step star said they had a lot of s--.

"At this stage of life, most people think that's, you know, over the hill, too much information," she explained. "But what time is it, like noon? I've had s-- with him three times so far today. What is it about 4:30 in the morning that suddenly, there he is? I'm going, 'Could you just wait until the sun comes up?'"