10 of Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel's Sweetest Moments Before Her Tragic Death

suzanne somers and alan hamel
Source: MEGA

Alan Hamel and their close family members were surrounding Suzanne Somers when she died on Sunday, October 15.

Oct. 16 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel Always Had Date Nights

suzanne somers and alan hamel
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers was first married to Bruce Somers in 1965.

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel, who tied the knot in 1977, had a dinner date at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles, Calif., in December 2017.

Before the Three's Company alum's death on Sunday, October 15, she marked their 46th wedding anniversary with a throwback and recent photo.

Hamel Held Somers Close to Him

suzanne somers and alan hamel
Source: MEGA

She shares her son, Bruce Jr., with Bruce Somers.

In another Craig's restaurant outing in September 2018, Hamel guided his wife while holding her hand tightly. The couple smiled at the cameras after enjoying the night.

They Shared a Sweet Embrace

suzanne somers and alan hamel
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers called it quits with her first husband in 1968.

Somers and Hamel were not afraid to show their love in public.

In August 2018, they hugged outside Madeo Restaurant following their dinner date in Beverly Hills.

Somers once shared on "Heather Dubrow's World" podcast that their relationship had always been amazing despite never welcoming a child together. The Step by Step star said they had a lot of s--.

"At this stage of life, most people think that's, you know, over the hill, too much information," she explained. "But what time is it, like noon? I've had s-- with him three times so far today. What is it about 4:30 in the morning that suddenly, there he is? I'm going, 'Could you just wait until the sun comes up?'"

Somers and Hamel Stayed Together Through Thick and Thin

suzanne somers and alan hamel
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers became a prize model on 'Anniversary Game,' and her appearance led her to meet Alan Hamel.

Amid Somers' health issues before her death, the Canadian television host ensured he was always by her side. When she suffered a fractured hip in 2020, he accompanied her to Today and held her close as she walked with crutches.

Somers Shared the Importance of Dating

suzanne somers and alan hamel
Source: MEGA

Alan Hamel was born in Toronto, Canada.

While having s-- helped their marriage last, the alum also shared that dating is very important in a relationship.

"When you have children — small children — you can't pay as much attention to one another," Somers said. "And that's usually when marriages fall apart — [when] raising children… I now know life is in chapters, and the chapter we're in right now… it's just me and Al. Well, this is a powerful chapter. This is the one where you are in love all the time. That's what I feel. I'm in love all the time. So how can that not work?"

Somers and Hamel Never Spent a Night Away From Each Other

suzanne somers and alan hamel
Source: MEGA

Before Suzanne Somers, Alan Hamel was married to Marilyn Hamel.

Staying together played a huge role in maintaining Somers and Hamel's close relationship.

The Suzanne Somers Breaking Through host told People via email that they never spent a night apart after their wedding.

"No agreement was ever made, just an insatiable desire to be together," she said. "I can't imagine a night without him. It sounds corny, but we are one."

The Couple Attended Events Together

suzanne somers and alan hamel
Source: MEGA

He shares two children with his first wife.

Somers and Hamel were inseparable over the course of their relationship.

They Laughed During Their Marriage

suzanne somers and alan hamel
Source: MEGA

The couple has a 10-year age gap.

Somers and Hamel turned people's heads with their chemistry when they attended the pre-GRAMMY Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016.

Somers and Hamel Had the Best Times at Red Carpet Events

suzanne somers and alan hamel
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers suffered from skin cancer before she was diagnosed with stage 2 b------ cancer in 2000.

In January 2019, the Alan Hamel Show host kissed his wife on her cheek as they posed for the cameras at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

Somers Looked Back at Fun Times at Studio 54

suzanne somers and alan hamel
Source: MEGA

Her b------ cancer recurred this year, and ultimately, claimed her life.

A year before her death, Somers told Entertainment Tonight that they used to hang out at Studio 54 nightclub in New York City.

"We had the best time ever. We loved it," Somers said. "And then I'd come back to Los Angeles, and I'd go in the studio and do Three's Company, and then at night I'd do magazine covers, and then [on] the weekend we'd fly to New York. What a life, huh?"

She added that their photos taken during the outing showed nothing but pure joy and excitement.

