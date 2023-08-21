True Fighter! How Suzanne Somers' Health Issues Through the Years Tested Her Career and Marriage
Suzanne Somers Dealt With Hyperplasia Twice in Her 20s
Nearly a decade after Suzanne Somers started her career, she landed a role in the hit sitcom series Three's Company. At that time, her stint was cut short when she was fired for asking for an equal salary. Things got worse as the actress also learned she had hyperplasia.
"They call it severe hyperplasia in your uterus," she told CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith. "I didn't make a big deal about it."
According to UCSF Health, hyperplasia is a condition where there is an increase in cell production in a person's normal tissue and organ. It can also be a sign of pre-cancerous changes.
In an interview with Page Six, Somers' husband Alan Hamel mentioned his wife's battles hyperplasia, calling the health issue "a waiting room for cancer."
She Was Diagnosed With Skin Cancer in Her 30s
The actress was diagnosed with skin cancer a few years after battling hyperplasia. Somers' revealed she had melanoma during her discussion with DJ Sixsmith, saying that her doctors detected a malignant skin cancer in her back.
First Breast Cancer Diagnosis in April 2000
Somers has been open about her health issues in her interviews, especially when she launched her beauty brand, Suzanne Organics. In her interview with People, the actress said her idea for the brand started when she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2000.
"I would say one of the greatest gifts I had was getting cancer twenty years ago," she said. "And you don't think that the day you hear the words: 'You have cancer,' but, it was my wake up call."
She Underwent Surgery After a Bad Fall in 2020
A 2020 unfortunate fall led Somers to sustain multiple injuries that required her to undergo surgery.
In her social media accounts, the wellness guru revealed the real reason she had been absent from her Facebook Live shows for weeks. Per Somers, she and her husband had an unfortunate fall down their stairs at home.
"I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving — even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain."
The American Graffiti star then underwent surgery to resolve her health issues and started recuperating.
Meanwhile, Hamel detailed what happened in a statement to Today. They were reportedly at the top of stone steps from their bedroom when he accidentally stepped on a boulder's edge, leading him to lose his balance and fall, accidentally dragging Somers with him.
Somers' Latest Cancer Bout
Over two decades after her battle with breast cancer, Somers revealed that the issue recurred this year despite trying to combat it with conventional treatments and a healthy lifestyle.
The How to Live Forever star assured her fans and Instagram followers that breast cancer is no longer a new territory for her, so she knows how to put on her "battle gear" again and became a fighter herself.
Meanwhile, Hamel told Page Six that Somers was already cleared, but they would still closely monitor her health because cancer is tricky.