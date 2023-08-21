True Fighter! How Suzanne Somers' Health Issues Through the Years Tested Her Career and Marriage

Nearly a decade after Suzanne Somers started her career, she landed a role in the hit sitcom series Three's Company. At that time, her stint was cut short when she was fired for asking for an equal salary. Things got worse as the actress also learned she had hyperplasia.

"They call it severe hyperplasia in your uterus," she told CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith. "I didn't make a big deal about it."

According to UCSF Health, hyperplasia is a condition where there is an increase in cell production in a person's normal tissue and organ. It can also be a sign of pre-cancerous changes.

In an interview with Page Six, Somers' husband Alan Hamel mentioned his wife's battles hyperplasia, calling the health issue "a waiting room for cancer."