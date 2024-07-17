Home > News NEWS Suzanne York's Vision for a Salutogenic Movement: A Unified Approach to Feeling Better and Pursuing Full Health Source: Pexels

Suzanne York, founder of Humans Optimized, advocates for a unified approach to improved health and greater wellness by transforming disconnected specialized practices into a cohesive, connected field dedicated to promoting full health. “It’s going to take all of us to solve the deterioration of our modern-day health experience. The medical field does a tremendous service in treating symptoms once a problem occurs. This, alone, does not address the full spectrum of health. The solution to experiencing greater health and well-being starts by addressing the constant dysregulation we experience on a daily basis that leads to these physical and mental symptoms in the first place,” reflects Suzanne. Imagine a society where the focus is on nurturing the body, mind, and soul so it can withstand life’s stressors instead of only treating symptoms when it can’t cope effectively. This isn’t a distant dream. In fact, it’s happening right now. The surge of self-care, mindfulness, and holistic health practices signifies a shift—a movement that began in earnest in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, as people began adding alternatives and complementary options to their conventional medicine (e.g., yoga, meditation, acupuncture, etc.).

This wave gained momentum through influential books, celebrity endorsements, and the rise of social media. Pop culture, in particular, reflects society’s changing values toward recognizing the important role of emotions. For instance, Pixar’s “Inside Out” dives into the emotional world of a young girl named Riley, portraying her feelings of joy, sadness, fear, disgust, and anger as characters navigating her inner life. The recently released sequel takes this exploration further. It introduces more complex emotions as Riley enters her teenage years. This narrative mirrors real-life developments, where understanding and addressing mental health issues are gaining importance. Society is on the brink of a significant transformation, where future generations may have vastly different experiences and perspectives compared to their predecessors about the role of emotional regulation in overall well-being. This stems from today’s parents recognizing the critical role of the early years and the need to rewrite child-rearing rules by prioritizing the latter’s emotional intelligence and psychological well-being. A Pew Research Center study highlights that American parents today are nearly evenly split between raising their children similarly to how they were raised (43%) and taking a different approach (44%). This shift reflects a growing awareness of the need to address emotional health and break generational patterns. This contrasts sharply with the “seen and not heard” philosophy the older generations endured.

This movement toward overall well-being provides a glimmer of hope to those feeling trapped by physical, mental, or emotional challenges. Practitioners in modern and alternative medicine are encouraged to integrate all-encompassing approaches into their practice to provide more comprehensive care for their patients. Although this movement is gaining momentum, it still lacks cohesion. More people are turning to self-care, mindfulness, and holistic health practices, but these efforts are often scattered and disconnected. Suzanne York, the founder of Humans Optimized, believes the health and wellness movement needs a unifying force—a structured approach to integrate these disparate practices into something cohesive.

The founder is known for her mission of bridging the gap between traditional health paradigms and holistic wellness. She leverages technology and innate human abilities to foster true well-being. Her innovative health approaches stem from her extensive corporate experience and personal health struggles. Suzanne faced her family’s health challenges, forced to navigate appointments and treatments that reached the limits of conventional medicine. Addressing their symptoms and pursuing full health remained elusive to them even with their best efforts, however. This frustrating experience ignited Suzanne’s motivation to explore alternative ways to achieve wellness. She realized that dysregulation had become their norm and was determined to change that. This ultimately led her to learn about salutogenesis and she quickly recognized the power it could have in transforming people’s experiences.

The traditional medical model is primarily pathogenic, focusing on diagnosing and treating diseases. Salutogenesis focuses on strengthening people’s inner and outer resources that help them deal with life’s stressors. It enables them to respond to what happens to them rather than allow it to negatively impact their physical and mental well-being. “Modern medicine tends to focus on the study of disease and the pathogens that cause them. I propose a shift toward the study of ease,” says the salutogenic advocate. “It’s about learning to recognize the multiple contributors to dysregulation and addressing them to foster a daily experience where regulation, rather than dysregulation, is the norm.” She has come to learn that one’s constant state of dysregulation masks its evolutionary intent. That is, to alert the individual when something isn’t right—physically, mentally, emotionally—and for those open to it, energetically, spiritually, and relationally. “When we constantly feel out of balance, we are missing the signals that something needs to be addressed before it takes a significant toll on our health,” she adds.

To do this, Suzanne champions focusing on internal resources instead of solely relying on external solutions. When one doesn’t feel well, they typically look to medications, therapies, or lifestyle changes imposed from the outside to solve the challenges they are experiencing internally. A significant shift is needed: to realize the true answers lie within. This transition to relying on internal resources presents immense potential to advance overall well-being. Given the current wellness landscape, Suzanne calls for turning disparate specialists into unified advocates. Wellness practitioners—doctors, yoga instructors, mindfulness coaches, mental health providers, and nutritionists—often work in silos. Each addresses a piece of the health puzzle and other practices are not yet seen as valid alternatives but can have a meaningful impact on health. Suzanne foresees these specialists coming together as a unified field of salutogenic experts, collaboratively working to promote full health. This integrated approach can be one of the most, if not the most, powerful applications of holistic health principles.

Suzanne catalyzes this next wave of the wellness movement through Humans Optimized. The company aims to create a framework that leverages traditional medical practices with holistic approaches to provide all the vital options to feel better and pursue greater well-being. It recognizes that each individual’s journey to wellness is unique. Therefore, it emphasizes a personalized approach when crafting health solutions based on one’s needs, preferences, and lifestyle. It’s also worth noting that empowerment is one of the pillars of Human Optimized. This means the company provides individuals with the knowledge, tools, and support they need to take control of their health. With this, people can actively participate in their wellness journeys, make more informed decisions, and take actions that create meaningful impacts.

In line with Suzanne’s goal to connect practitioners from various fields, Humans Optimized builds a community of like-minded individuals and professionals who share a commitment to holistic wellness. Lastly, the company leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance health outcomes and invests in advancing the field of salutogenesis through rigorous research. Suzanne York spearheads a movement that brings structure and unity to the fragmented wellness space and positions Humans Optimized at the forefront of it. “We’re not meant to be trapped in a cycle of stress, dysregulation, and limited health options. It’s time to break free from this norm and embrace a life where your mental, physical, and emotional wellness are nurtured holistically,” the founder emphasizes. Through the support and guidance of Humans Optimized and the salutogenic community, one can create a life filled with vitality and balance, contributing to transforming the landscape toward full health.