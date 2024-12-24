BREAKING NEWS Swiss Olympic Snowboarder Sophie Hediger Dead at 26, Killed in Avalanche Source: @sophiehediger/Instagram Olympian Sophie Hediger died in an avalanche on Monday, December 23.

Olympian Sophie Hediger died in an avalanche on Monday, December 23. The athlete, who was 26 years old when she passed away, got swept up in the mountain resort town of Arosa, Switzerland, the Swiss-Ski Federation announced on Tuesday, December 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sophiehediger/Instagram The star was 26 years old when she died.

Article continues below advertisement

“We are stunned and our thoughts are with Sophie’s family, to whom we express our deepest condolences,” federation CEO Walter Reusser said in a statement. “For the Swiss Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie Hediger has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays. We are immeasurably sad. We will keep an honorable memory of Sophie.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sophiehediger/Instagram The athlete had just turned 26 on December 14.

Article continues below advertisement

There are limited details about the incident, and the Swiss-Ski Federation said they would not be releasing any more information regarding her tragic death. The star just turned 26 on December 14.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sophiehediger/Instagram The snowboarder died in an avalanche.

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, Grisons cantonal police announced that a snowboarder died in an avalanche, but the victim hadn't been identified. According to French news outlet Le Parisien, the snowboarder was not located until two hours after emergency services had been notified and police opened an investigation regarding the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sophiehediger/Instagram Sophie Hediger competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in the women’s snowboard cross and the mixed team event.

Article continues below advertisement

Hediger competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in the women’s snowboard cross and the mixed team event. She achieved her first two World Cup podium finishes in the 2023-24 season. She came in second place in St. Moritz in January. “Wow! what just happened yesterday! got my first World Cup podium at home! couldn’t be happier,” she wrote via Instagram after the milestone.