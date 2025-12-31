'You’ll Never Be Her': Sydney Sweeney Gets Backlash After Ad Sparks Comparisons to Lindsay Lohan

Article continues below advertisement

The internet is losing it over a viral side-by-side of Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan. The post, which juxtaposed Sweeney’s recent icy Variety photoshoot with a 2004 Rolling Stone shot of Lohan sitting on a block of ice, has racked up hundreds of thousands of likes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA People on social media compared similar pictures of Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan.

On December 30, an X user named Aurora P.J posted the image of the Mean Girls star, telling Sweeney, “You’ll NEVER be her!!!!” The post has since amassed over 15,000 retweets and 275,000 likes. The picture of Lohan shows the then-18-year-old sitting on top of an ice cube in an all-blue outfit with her red locks blown back. X users compared the image of Sweeney, who sported an all-pink look as she sat on an ice block with an open-mouth smile.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fans said Sydney Sweeney would 'never be' Lindsay Lohan.

People immediately agreed and chimed in with critiques against Sweeney. "The Lindsay one is so artistic and beautiful, and the other is so unprofessional. No art and no taste," someone shared. "Lindsay chewed that photoshoot," another commented. Others wrote "100 percent agree" and "Lillo supremacy." However, one person disagreed, writing: "This is a dumb comparison to make. They are both absolutely beautiful."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Due to the backlash against Sydney Sweeney, the user shared that they are considering taking down the post.

As the online discourse continues, the original user is now considering taking down the post. "I don't think she deserves this amount of hate... I was just like joking... I compared a 20-year-old photo with one from now, cmon," they tweeted in part.

Putting Rumors to Rest

Source: MEGA The backlash against her ad comes after Sweeney debunked rumors about plastic surgery.