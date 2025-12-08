Sydney Sweeney Debunks Rumors She's Gotten Work Done: 'I Am So Scared of Needles'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Allure/YouTube Sydney Sweeney denied getting any cosmetic work done.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney didn’t hesitate, answering, “Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.” She went on to call out social media critics who nitpick her old pics. “You guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I’m going to look different,” she said. “Everybody on social media is insane.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Allure/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Seyfried started to chime in with, “When you do—,” before Sweeney cut in with a quick, “I’ll call you.” The Mean Girls star joked right back, “You gotta call me, and I’ll give you a little bit of Ativan, and you’ll be so excited. But you don’t need it yet.” Their conversation wrapped with Sweeney adding one more point for anyone convinced she’s had work done. Agreeing with Seyfried’s comment that she doesn’t “need” anything, Sweeney added, “No, also if I did, you guys, my face would be even.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Allure/YouTube The 'Anyone But You' star said she’s terrified of needles.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Seyfried then asked, “Not necessarily. What do you mean, ‘even?’ Is it uneven?” Sweeney then explained a childhood accident that required medical, not cosmetic, surgery tweaked her face. She revealed that one of her eyes “opens a little more than the other” after a wakeboarding injury that needed 19 stitches. “I still don’t see it, but there’s an art to it,” Seyfried told her, pointing out that cosmetic work can easily go wrong. “You can’t just get it everywhere, like a lot of people do.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney has talked about appearance criticism before. In an October 27 Variety interview, she looked back on the pressure she faced as a teenager. “I have very strong eyebrow muscles,” she said. “And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I'm not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!” “I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully," Sweeney added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Variety/YouTube Amanda Seyfried joked she’d help her costar if she ever changed her mind about plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Even Megyn Kelly jumped into the conversation, calling Sweeney “natural.” “If she’s had work done, it’s imperceptible,” Kelly said in August. Kelly went on to say the actress is “in some ways, the opposite of a Kardashian,” adding, “She’s petite… she’s buxom, but they’re natural, and her face is not overly prodded or manipulated. She looks normal. She looks like just a pretty American girl. She hasn’t Kardashian-ized herself.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly said Sydney Sweeney looks 'natural' and untouched.