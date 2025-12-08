or
Sydney Sweeney Debunks Rumors She's Gotten Work Done: 'I Am So Scared of Needles'

sydney sweeney debunks work rumors
Source: MEGA; Allure/YouTube

Sydney Sweeney shut down plastic surgery rumors in an interview, saying she's 'scared of needles.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney is putting the plastic surgery rumors to rest for good.

The Euphoria star addressed the nonstop speculation during an interview with an outlet alongside her Housemaid costar Amanda Seyfried.

In the clip, published Friday, December 5, the two were asked, “What is one beauty rumor about yourself that you want to debunk right now?”

image of Sydney Sweeney denied getting any cosmetic work done.
Source: Allure/YouTube

Sydney Sweeney denied getting any cosmetic work done.

Sweeney didn’t hesitate, answering, “Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.”

She went on to call out social media critics who nitpick her old pics.

“You guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I’m going to look different,” she said. “Everybody on social media is insane.”

Source: Allure/YouTube
Seyfried started to chime in with, “When you do—,” before Sweeney cut in with a quick, “I’ll call you.”

The Mean Girls star joked right back, “You gotta call me, and I’ll give you a little bit of Ativan, and you’ll be so excited. But you don’t need it yet.”

Their conversation wrapped with Sweeney adding one more point for anyone convinced she’s had work done. Agreeing with Seyfried’s comment that she doesn’t “need” anything, Sweeney added, “No, also if I did, you guys, my face would be even.”

image of The 'Anyone But You' star said she’s terrified of needles.
Source: Allure/YouTube

The 'Anyone But You' star said she’s terrified of needles.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Seyfried then asked, “Not necessarily. What do you mean, ‘even?’ Is it uneven?”

Sweeney then explained a childhood accident that required medical, not cosmetic, surgery tweaked her face. She revealed that one of her eyes “opens a little more than the other” after a wakeboarding injury that needed 19 stitches.

“I still don’t see it, but there’s an art to it,” Seyfried told her, pointing out that cosmetic work can easily go wrong. “You can’t just get it everywhere, like a lot of people do.”

Sweeney has talked about appearance criticism before.

In an October 27 Variety interview, she looked back on the pressure she faced as a teenager.

“I have very strong eyebrow muscles,” she said. “And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I'm not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!”

“I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully," Sweeney added.

image of Amanda Seyfried joked she’d help her costar if she ever changed her mind about plastic surgery.
Source: Variety/YouTube

Amanda Seyfried joked she’d help her costar if she ever changed her mind about plastic surgery.

Even Megyn Kelly jumped into the conversation, calling Sweeney “natural.”

“If she’s had work done, it’s imperceptible,” Kelly said in August.

Kelly went on to say the actress is “in some ways, the opposite of a Kardashian,” adding, “She’s petite… she’s buxom, but they’re natural, and her face is not overly prodded or manipulated. She looks normal. She looks like just a pretty American girl. She hasn’t Kardashian-ized herself.”

image of Megyn Kelly said Sydney Sweeney looks 'natural' and untouched.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly said Sydney Sweeney looks 'natural' and untouched.

Although Kelly noted that Sweeney is “not perfect by the weird TikTok [and] Instagram filter standard,” she insisted the star’s natural beauty is exactly why people connect to her.

“Her face is beautiful, but it’s not like, it’s not like the perfectly skinny, skinny nose and like the big, big lips,” Kelly said. “And I have to say, it’s nice to see someone who is more of the classic American beauty totally embraced.”

