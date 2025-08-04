NEWS Sydney Sweeney's 'Americana' Premiere Outfit Picked Apart by Fans After American Eagle Ad Drama: 'Who's Responsible for Her Bad Fashion Genes?' Source: Mega Sydney Sweeney's outfit was picked apart by fans when she appeared at the 'Americana' red carpet on August 3. OK! Staff Aug. 4 2025, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney stepped back into the spotlight, making her first public appearance since the drama surrounding her recent American Eagle campaign erupted. At a red carpet screening of her new film Americana in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 3, Sweeney, 27, flashed a dazzling smile for the cameras while posing solo and with fellow cast members. The actress twirled with confidence in a chic, corseted champagne-hued gown, complete with a flowing tulle skirt. She topped off her look with a striking lemon-colored headband. This glamorous outing celebrated the film's upcoming August 15 release date and showcased Sweeney's flair for fashion.

However, people were not so into the star's look. “Who’s responsible for her bad fashion genes?” one user stated, while another said: “Genes with a bad taste.” “Whoever styled her found out she’s a Republican lol," another wrote, referring to Sweeney being a registered Republican in Florida. “Why does her stylist hate her 😢,” one said, while another added: “That headband and the vomit yellow my God…whoever styled her has beef with her.”

The appearance comes just two days after American Eagle addressed mounting backlash against their campaign featuring Sweeney, who promoted their denim line with a provocative tagline celebrating her "great jeans" — a phrase criticized for its double meaning, hinting at eugenics.

American Eagle responded to the uproar on Instagram on Friday, August 1. "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans," the brand clarified. "Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

The campaign, which includes various photos and videos, featured Sweeney recreating a famous 1980s Calvin Klein ad with Brooke Shields. In her version, she playfully pulled up her pants while lying on the floor, echoing the original message, "the secret of life lies in the genetic code." Shields' campaign focused on the influence of genes on human characteristics, but critics found the insinuation alarming in the context of Sweeney's advertising.

Another segment of the campaign highlighted Sweeney discussing the color of her jeans, comparing them to her own eye color. The actress stated, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

