Sydney Sweeney Goes Braless in Racy New Denim Campaign: Photos

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: AMERICAN EAGLE

Sydney Sweeney nearly exposed her chest in a series of sultry denim snapshots.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney brought her signature sultry flair to a revealing new denim collection.

The Euphoria star, 27, stripped down in a streak of snapshots for the American Eagle fall campaign, announced on Wednesday, July 23.

image of Sydney Sweeney almost went topless.
Source: AMERICAN EAGLE

Sydney Sweeney almost went topless.

Sweeney slipped a denim jacket off her shoulders as she gave a seductive glance toward the camera. In one snapshot, an unbuttoned garment nearly exposed her b------ as she lay stretched out on the floor. She teased her body in another image as well, positioned stomach-down and seemingly topless.

image of Sydney Sweeney posed for provocative photos in denim.
Source: AMERICAN EAGLE

Sydney Sweeney posed for provocative photos in denim.

Each photo highlighted a denim piece, whether a fitted top, high-rise jeans or button-down. The White Lotus actress paired the fabric with other fall-inspired pieces, including a loose-fitting white tank.

"I have great jeans…now you can too," Sweeney wrote on an Instagram Reel announcing the collaboration. In the promotional video, Sweeney shut the trunk of a car before grazing her hands over her jean-clad backside and climbing in the driver's seat.

image of Sydney Sweeney partnered with American Eagle on a fall campaign.
Source: AMERICAN EAGLE

Sydney Sweeney partnered with American Eagle on a fall campaign.

According to the brand, the campaign, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," focuses on "essential denim dressing" for the upcoming season.

"A truly iconic moment, Sydney brings her signature blend of cultural influence and individuality to the brand for a campaign that is highly editorialized, fresh, creative and a little bit cheeky," the press release reads.

image of Sydney Sweeney nearly bared her b------.
Source: AMERICAN EAGLE

Sydney Sweeney nearly bared her b------.

Sweeney’s longtime stylist Molly Dickson dressed her in a variety of core denim pieces, including a limited-edition, cinched-waist denim jacket. The Sydney Jean features a butterfly design on the back pocket to spread domestic violence awareness and will donate 100 percent of proceeds to Crisis Text Line.

image of Sydney Sweeney attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in June.
Source: AMERICAN EAGLE

Sydney Sweeney attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in June.

The TV star made headlines in late June when she was spotted hanging out with Orlando Bloom shortly after his shocking split from Katy Perry. The duo was joined by Tom Brady as they explored Venice, Italy, on Saturday, June 28.

All three celebs were in attendance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish $50 million wedding at the Gritti Palace. They reportedly partied together until 3:00 a.m. and broke it down on the dance floor.

image of Sydney Sweeney called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino earlier this year.
Source: AMERICAN EAGLE

Sydney Sweeney called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino earlier this year.

However, Sweeney is not confirmed to be dating anyone following her March breakup from fiancé Jonathan Davino.

"She is not looking to get right into another serious relationship. She has not enjoyed any time being single since her career exploded," an insider spilled in June. "She also has her plate completely full with work right now and doesn't have time for anything heavy."

image of Sydney Sweeney is currently single.
Source: AMERICAN EAGLE

Sydney Sweeney is currently single.

The source verified that she's keeping Davino in mind before diving back into the dating pool.

"She's vowed she won't commit to anyone. Sydney's also considering Jonathan's feelings," the source added. "It would be crushing for him if she got serious with someone new right away because part of why they split is that she wants to be single and focus on her career. She needs to stick to that and she fully intends to."

