Each photo highlighted a denim piece, whether a fitted top, high-rise jeans or button-down. The White Lotus actress paired the fabric with other fall-inspired pieces, including a loose-fitting white tank.

"I have great jeans…now you can too," Sweeney wrote on an Instagram Reel announcing the collaboration. In the promotional video, Sweeney shut the trunk of a car before grazing her hands over her jean-clad backside and climbing in the driver's seat.