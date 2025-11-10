Sydney Sweeney Feels She Can't Be Taken Seriously After 'Being Sexualized' on 'Euphoria': 'It's Difficult'
Nov. 10 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney believes that fans can't look at her differently following her breakout role in HBO's Euphoria.
The 28-year-old spoke about how she felt sexualized in the media after appearing on the teen drama in a new sit-down with Sirius XM.
"The viewer's perception of the type of characters that I do play is challenging," the Anyone But You star told host Julia Cunningham.
"Do you think that it was because of Euphoria that every role then became 'she's being sexualized?'" Cunningham asked.
Sweeney replied: "Yes, I think the casting was such a big pop culture-type character... and [it became the] zeitgeist of the generation."
Euphoria began airing in 2019 and quickly became a hit sensation with the audience. Sweeney portrays popular Queen Bee Cassie Howard and is set to return for Season 3 next year.
Sydney Sweeney Says Fans Can't Separate the Actor From the Character
Sweeney added that the show was the "first big thing for me that people saw me in."
"It's difficult for people to dissociate actors from their roles sometimes," The White Lotus actress explained, noting that "it becomes a different type of dynamic."
She also admitted that every character that she played after Euphoria changed fans' views of herself and her acting ability.
Sydney's Most Recent Role Is Playing Boxer Christy Martin
Sweeney most recently starred in the sports biopic, Christy, where she portrays real-life boxer Christy Martin. The flick hit the big screen on November 7 and turned out to be a box office disappointment.
The movie only raked in $1.3 million over the weekend against a rumored budget of $30 million. Despite the film having one of the worst openings ever, Sweeney defended the drama on social media November 10.
“We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact,” she captioned a the Instagram post alongside a carousel of movie stills. “And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life.”
"I am so deeply proud of this movie [and] proud of the film [director David Michod] made. Proud of the story we told. Proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin," Sweeney added. "Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded.”