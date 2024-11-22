Everything to Know About Season 3 of 'Euphoria': From Cast Members to Release Date and More
What Will 'Euphoria' Season 3 About?
Euphoria will return for a third season after the second one ended in 2022.
In the last episode of Season 2, Jacob Elordi's character, Nate Jacobs, calls the police on his father, Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) and informs them he has a USB containing footage of the patriarch's sexual relationships. Meanwhile, Zendaya's Rue Bennett and Hunter Schafer's Jules Vaughn patch things up.
On the other hand, Sydney Sweeney's Cassie Howard and Alexa Demie's Maddy Perez fight at school.
Colman Domingo, who plays the role of Ali Muhammad, revealed Euphoria Season 3 would have "big swings."
"Sam Levinson and I had some really deep conversations as of last weekend actually," he told Deadline. "Here he's talking about the arcs of all the characters and what he wants to do to expand that, to actually re-examine at times."
Domingo continued, "He's someone who, once there's an expectation of the show, he wants to smash that expectation because he truly is a consummate artist and he wants to make sure he's telling some really compelling storytelling."
Euphoria's costume designer Heidi Bivens hinted that Season 3 might be set "approximately five years in the future."
Is There a Trailer for the New Season?
In July, Euphoria's official Instagram page released its first-ever preview for its third season. The post featured a photo of Zendaya alongside a confirmation about the series' production.
Which Original Cast Members Are Returning for 'Euphoria' Season 3?
More original cast members are set to return on Euphoria Season 3, including Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Algee Smith and Nikka King.
Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat Hernandez in Seasons 1 and 2, revealed she will not reprise her role in the next installment. The cast also lost Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, following his death in July 2023 at the age of 25.
'Euphoria' Season 3 Has Been Delayed
Though fans initially speculated Season 3 would release this year, the team had to make adjustments after the series' schedule was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and strikes.
Has 'Euphoria' Season 3 Started Filming?
Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, gave fans an update about Euphoria Season 3 via a press release.
"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January [2025]," said Orsi. "We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator] Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans."
When Will 'Euphoria' Season 3 Be Released?
As of press time, HBO has not confirmed Euphoria Season 3's release date.