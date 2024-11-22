Everything to Know About Season 3 of 'Euphoria': From Cast Members to Release Date and More

Euphoria will return for a third season after the second one ended in 2022.

In the last episode of Season 2, Jacob Elordi's character, Nate Jacobs, calls the police on his father, Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) and informs them he has a USB containing footage of the patriarch's sexual relationships. Meanwhile, Zendaya's Rue Bennett and Hunter Schafer's Jules Vaughn patch things up.

On the other hand, Sydney Sweeney's Cassie Howard and Alexa Demie's Maddy Perez fight at school.

Colman Domingo, who plays the role of Ali Muhammad, revealed Euphoria Season 3 would have "big swings."

"Sam Levinson and I had some really deep conversations as of last weekend actually," he told Deadline. "Here he's talking about the arcs of all the characters and what he wants to do to expand that, to actually re-examine at times."

Domingo continued, "He's someone who, once there's an expectation of the show, he wants to smash that expectation because he truly is a consummate artist and he wants to make sure he's telling some really compelling storytelling."

Euphoria's costume designer Heidi Bivens hinted that Season 3 might be set "approximately five years in the future."