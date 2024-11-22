or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Euphoria
OK LogoPHOTOS

Everything to Know About Season 3 of 'Euphoria': From Cast Members to Release Date and More

euphoria season
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

'Euphoria' Season 3 will finally come after the second part ended in February 2022.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

What Will 'Euphoria' Season 3 About?

euphoria season
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Euphoria will return for a third season after the second one ended in 2022.

In the last episode of Season 2, Jacob Elordi's character, Nate Jacobs, calls the police on his father, Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) and informs them he has a USB containing footage of the patriarch's sexual relationships. Meanwhile, Zendaya's Rue Bennett and Hunter Schafer's Jules Vaughn patch things up.

On the other hand, Sydney Sweeney's Cassie Howard and Alexa Demie's Maddy Perez fight at school.

Colman Domingo, who plays the role of Ali Muhammad, revealed Euphoria Season 3 would have "big swings."

"Sam Levinson and I had some really deep conversations as of last weekend actually," he told Deadline. "Here he's talking about the arcs of all the characters and what he wants to do to expand that, to actually re-examine at times."

Domingo continued, "He's someone who, once there's an expectation of the show, he wants to smash that expectation because he truly is a consummate artist and he wants to make sure he's telling some really compelling storytelling."

Euphoria's costume designer Heidi Bivens hinted that Season 3 might be set "approximately five years in the future."

Article continues below advertisement

Is There a Trailer for the New Season?

euphoria season
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

In July, Euphoria's official Instagram page released its first-ever preview for its third season. The post featured a photo of Zendaya alongside a confirmation about the series' production.

Article continues below advertisement

Which Original Cast Members Are Returning for 'Euphoria' Season 3?

euphoria season
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

More original cast members are set to return on Euphoria Season 3, including Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Algee Smith and Nikka King.

Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat Hernandez in Seasons 1 and 2, revealed she will not reprise her role in the next installment. The cast also lost Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, following his death in July 2023 at the age of 25.

MORE ON:
Euphoria

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Euphoria' Season 3 Has Been Delayed

euphoria season
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Though fans initially speculated Season 3 would release this year, the team had to make adjustments after the series' schedule was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and strikes.

Article continues below advertisement

Has 'Euphoria' Season 3 Started Filming?

euphoria season
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, gave fans an update about Euphoria Season 3 via a press release.

"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January [2025]," said Orsi. "We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator] Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans."

Article continues below advertisement

When Will 'Euphoria' Season 3 Be Released?

euphoria season
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

As of press time, HBO has not confirmed Euphoria Season 3's release date.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.