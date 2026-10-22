Sydney Sweeney Begins Filming 'The Housemaid' Sequel With 'Off Campus' Star Stephen Kalyn and Kirsten Dunst: Watch
Oct. 22 2026, Published 9:07 a.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney celebrated the start of production on The Housemaid's Secret with an enthusiastic behind-the-scenes video featuring her new costars, including Kirsten Dunst and Stephen Kalyn.
"Bet you've been waiting for this. The Housemaid's Secret — now in production," the official @housemaidmovie Instagram account captioned the clip.
Sweeney Welcomed Dunst With an Excited Hug
The video opened with Sweeney looking ahead toward Dunst as she mouthed, "Oh, I've been waiting for this, oh boy, I have been waiting for this." Smiling, the actress danced and walked toward Dunst and pulled her into a warm hug as the two laughed.
Kalyn, known for his role in Off Campus, showed off some moves of his own. Meanwhile, Michele Morrone, who returns as Enzo, got in on the fun. The playful energy continued as Brittany Snow danced in another slide.
Actor Paul Anthony Kelly and director Paul Feig also joined in, dancing along to the music.
Fans Expressed Their Excitement
Viewers wasted little time sharing their excitement about the sequel.
"Saw the first one 7 times and I'm ready to see this one 7 times AS WELL!! Absolutely seated," one fan declared.
"We are SAT," another commenter wrote, while a third shared, "I'm actually looking forward to this sequel."
Others were just as enthusiastic about the cast. "SYD SO BEAUTIFUL," one admirer remarked.
Another commented, "So excited to see it! Totally gonna read the book before the movie comes out."
One fan even floated the possibility of a familiar face returning, writing, "I have no proof at all but I just know we're going to get a tiny Nina cameo, manifesting it."
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'The Housemaid's Secret' Brings Back Familiar Faces
The sequel adapts Freida McFadden's 2023 novel of the same name. Sweeney is reprising her role as Millie, with Morrone returning as Enzo, Nina Winchester's groundskeeper and confidant.
Dunst, Kalyn and Snow join the cast in new roles, with Kalyn playing Brock and Snow portraying Marybeth. Feig is directing, while Sweeney and McFadden are executive producers.
The Housemaid's Secret is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2027.
The First Film Became a Box Office Hit
The original The Housemaid, released in 2025, followed Millie, an ex-convict who accepted a housekeeping job with wealthy couple Nina and Andrew Winchester, played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.
What initially appeared to be an opportunity for a fresh start quickly turned sinister as Millie faced Nina's abuse and became involved with Andrew. She eventually uncovered a disturbing plot that led to Andrew's death.
The film grossed more than $400 million worldwide against a reported $35 million budget, paving the way for the sequel.