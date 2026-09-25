Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Bikini Body and Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Scooter Braun in End of Summer Photos
Sept. 25 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is showing off her love for Scooter Braun, loud and proud.
The Euphoria actress, 29, wasn't shy about sharing a photo of them kissing in her latest social media post as she marked the last days of Summer.
Sydney Sweeney Shared Her Last Bikini Photos of the Summer
"Saw pumpkins on someone’s front porch so I guess it’s time for one last summer dump," Sweeney captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Friday, September 25.
The photo series kicked off with a snap of The Housemaid actress wearing blue overalls as she tended to a white horse in a barn.
Sweeney's post got even steamier with a photo of the actress swimming between two underwater reefs.
The White Lotus star gracefully swam toward the water's surface, her legs elongated underneath her. Her curvy figure was on full display as she dived without a wetsuit, opting for a string bikini instead.
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Packed on the PDA
Sweeney included another underwater photo, this time with Braun, 45, whom she confirmed she was dating in April. The pair held hands as they dove deeper into murky, dark blue water.
Another shot captured the couple as they packed on the PDA while on a rooftop, with the skyline and the night sky making the perfect backdrop.
Braun grabbed Sweeney's face and pulled her closer, while the actress reciprocated his affection by caressing his arm.
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Fans Reacted to the Rare Kissing Photo
Fans couldn't help but react to the couple's major display of affection, filling the comments section with their thoughts.
"Cutest photo dump 💌✨. You're such a mermaid," one follower wrote, while a second follower said, "Good fits 🙌 and nice views 👏."
Other fans pointed out that Sweeney has shared more of her relationship with Braun in their short time together than she did with her ex.
"She was with her ex-boyfriend for seven years and posted four photos with him—and only one of them kissing," one critic noted. "Whereas she’s been with Scooter for a year and it looks like a reality show... waiting for him to post his part of the feature."
Sydney Sweeney on Dating in the Public Eye
Braun marked Sweeney's first public relationship since splitting from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, in January 2025 after seven years together.
Earlier this year, Sweeney opened up about how she decides to keep a romantic relationship private or public during a January interview with Cosmopolitan.
"I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it. I was very private," she told the outlet. "No one would ever see us. I think it’s important to have some things for myself. I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love, and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like."
With several major acting credits under her belt, Sweeney said she now wanted to "experience things."
She continued, "But it’s hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I’m just navigating it all."