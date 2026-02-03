Sydney Sweeney Reflects on Her 'Private' Romance With Ex Jonathan Davino: 'I Never Talked About It'

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her experience dating in the public eye. In an interview with Cosmopolitan published on January 29, she shared insights into her past romance with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino. “I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it. I was very private,” the 28-year-old actress stated.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney discussed her past relationship with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Sweeney and Davino, a businessman, became engaged in March 2022 but ultimately ended their engagement in March 2025. A source told Us Weekly that Sweeney focused heavily on her career, while Davino wished for more quality time together. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2018, managed to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight. Sweeney has occasionally given fans a glimpse of their love through rare outings and interviews. “I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love,” she explained, emphasizing the challenges of dating while under public scrutiny.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino were engaged from March 2022 to March 2025.

Recent reports have linked Sweeney to music executive Scooter Braun. The two were spotted in Venice, Italy, and attended a wedding for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in June 2025. Although she did not confirm these rumors directly, Sweeney reflected on the challenges of dating in the public eye. “Sometimes I’ll think that I can do a normal thing and have a date in a normal way, and then it gets perceived in a very non-normal way,” she said.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney has been romantically linked to Scooter Braun.

Sweeney also discussed her lack of dating experience, revealing, “I’ve never dated before. I’ve never even used a dating app.” Friends outside the industry advised her to meet people in casual settings, but she finds that challenging.

Despite the hurdles, Sweeney remains optimistic about her journey. “I’m learning a lot about myself [and] spending more time with my friends,” she shared. As she expands her brand with her new lingerie line, SYRN by Sydney Sweeney, fans can expect to see more from her in the near future.

Source: MEGA The actress is currently focused on her career.