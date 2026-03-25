'Happy' Sydney Sweeney Gives Glimpse at Younger Brother's Deployment in Rare FaceTime Picture

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Sydney Sweeney gave fans a rare look at her bond with her younger brother, Trent Sweeney, by sharing a candid photo. "Receiving calls from my bro always make me happy when he's deployed," the Echo Valley actress, 28, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 25.

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Sydney Sweeney Shared a Rare Photo of Her Younger Brother

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney shared a photo with her brother, Trent Sweeney, while on his deployment.

The White Lotus star shared a rare FaceTime snap of her brother, 25, a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant, suited in full gear and smiling. In the corner, Sydney appeared to show off a pink lip and bouncy curls, with her eyes just out of frame. "Thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love!" she continued. "Thank you for your service :)."

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Trent Sweeney Has Supported Sydney Sweeney Through Many Scandals

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney sparked widespread backlash following a collaboration with American Eagle in July 2025.

Sydney and Trent are the only siblings born to their parents, Lisa Sweeney, a former criminal defense lawyer, and Steven Sweeney. Trent has remained a steady source of support for his famous sister through her time in the spotlight. In July 2025, the Euphoria actress was the center of controversy after starring as the face of American Eagle's denim collection. The advertisement was a recreation of a 1980s Calvin Klein campaign that featured Brooke Shields and with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes.”

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Sydney Sweeney Was Accused of Promoting Eugenics

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was accused of promoting eugenics.

In Sydney’s modern version, she discussed the color of her jeans and compared them to her own eye color. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” the Housemaid star said in the ad. Many fans accused the campaign of promoting eugenics, a widely discredited theory centered on improving human genetics through selective reproduction. “Sydney thinks this whole thing has been blown out of proportion,” a source told a news outlet of her reaction to the backlash at the time. “She’s focusing her energy on work.”

Trent Sweeney Defended Sydney Sweeney After American Eagle Campaign

Source: @trentsweeney/Instagram Trent Sweeney defended his sister, Sydney Sweeney, amid the backlash.