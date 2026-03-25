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'Happy' Sydney Sweeney Gives Glimpse at Younger Brother's Deployment in Rare FaceTime Picture

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney gave a rare glimpse into her private family life, sharing a rare FaceTime photo with her younger brother while he’s deployed.

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March 25 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney gave fans a rare look at her bond with her younger brother, Trent Sweeney, by sharing a candid photo.

"Receiving calls from my bro always make me happy when he's deployed," the Echo Valley actress, 28, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 25.

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Sydney Sweeney Shared a Rare Photo of Her Younger Brother

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Photo of Sydney Sweeney shared a photo with her brother, Trent Sweeney, while on his deployment.
Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney shared a photo with her brother, Trent Sweeney, while on his deployment.

The White Lotus star shared a rare FaceTime snap of her brother, 25, a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant, suited in full gear and smiling. In the corner, Sydney appeared to show off a pink lip and bouncy curls, with her eyes just out of frame.

"Thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love!" she continued. "Thank you for your service :)."

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Trent Sweeney Has Supported Sydney Sweeney Through Many Scandals

Photo of Sydney Sweeney sparked widespread backlash following a collaboration with American Eagle in July 2025.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney sparked widespread backlash following a collaboration with American Eagle in July 2025.

Sydney and Trent are the only siblings born to their parents, Lisa Sweeney, a former criminal defense lawyer, and Steven Sweeney.

Trent has remained a steady source of support for his famous sister through her time in the spotlight.

In July 2025, the Euphoria actress was the center of controversy after starring as the face of American Eagle's denim collection. The advertisement was a recreation of a 1980s Calvin Klein campaign that featured Brooke Shields and with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes.”

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Sydney Sweeney Was Accused of Promoting Eugenics

Photo of Sydney Sweeney was accused of promoting eugenics.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney was accused of promoting eugenics.

In Sydney’s modern version, she discussed the color of her jeans and compared them to her own eye color.

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” the Housemaid star said in the ad.

Many fans accused the campaign of promoting eugenics, a widely discredited theory centered on improving human genetics through selective reproduction.

“Sydney thinks this whole thing has been blown out of proportion,” a source told a news outlet of her reaction to the backlash at the time. “She’s focusing her energy on work.”

Trent Sweeney Defended Sydney Sweeney After American Eagle Campaign

Photo of Trent Sweeney defended his sister, Sydney Sweeney, amid the backlash.
Source: @trentsweeney/Instagram

Trent Sweeney defended his sister, Sydney Sweeney, amid the backlash.

Trent was quick to have his sister's back, using his promotion to staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force to poke fun at her.

"It's them good jeans," he wrote alongside a photo of his certificate, alluding to his sister's campaign with the clothing retailer.

American Eagle eventually responded to the controversy, writing via Instagram, "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

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