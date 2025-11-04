Unbothered Sydney Sweeney Explains Why She Stayed Silent on 'Surreal' American Eagle Jeans Ad Backlash

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is finally speaking out on the chaos that ensued over her American Eagle jeans ad. Despite receiving a ton of backlash for the campaign — in which the slogan "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" was accused of promoting eugenics — the actress brushed off the drama.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Not Here to Tell People What to Think'

Source: american eagle Sydney Sweeney confessed she wasn't affected by the backlash over her controversial American Eagle ad campaign.

"I did a jean ad," she simply noted to GQ. "I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life." "I’ve always believed that I’m not here to tell people what to think. I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person," she explained of why she stayed silent. "I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don’t really let other people define who I am."

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Admitted the Backlash Was 'Surreal'

Source: mega The actress didn't speak up during the drama because 'I'm not here to tell people what to think.'

The blonde beauty admitted seeing people such as Vice President J.D. Vance sound off on the drama was "surreal." When asked if she was grateful for other famous faces showing her their support, she replied, "I don’t think…. It’s not that I didn’t have that feeling, but I wasn’t thinking of it like that, of any of it. I kind of just put my phone away." "I was filming every day. I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep," Sweeney shared. "So I didn’t really see a lot of it."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Defends Denim Campaign

Source: mega The blonde bombshell said she focused on her work as the drama unfolded.

"I was aware of the numbers as it was going. So when I saw all the headlines of in-store visits were down a certain percentage, none of it was true. It was all made up, but nobody could say anything because [the company was] in their quiet period," the Christy star continued. "So it was all just a lot of talk. And because I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was great jeans, it didn’t affect me one way or the other."

How American Eagle Reacted

Source: mega The 'Euphoria' star said she doesn't 'let other people define who I am.'